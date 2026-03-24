Skillable named winner of the coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSAC Conference 2026

Skillable wins Pioneering Cybersecurity Training and Most Innovative Security Training in the 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2026

Skillable embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways...”
— Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, has won Pioneering Cybersecurity Training and Most Innovative Security Training in the 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable said, "We're grateful to receive this recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine which reflects a broader shift happening across the cybersecurity industry, away from passive learning and toward hands-on practice and real skill validation. At Skillable, we’re proud to help customers transform and build proven capability, not just knowledge. As cyber threats evolve, the ability to safely practice, test and validate skills isn’t optional, it’s essential to moving the industry forward.”

“Skillable embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Virtual IT labs provide safe, controlled environments for individuals to practice implementing and deploying software, completing tasks and responding to challenges, either alone or as part of a multi-user set-up. This makes them ideal for cybersecurity training, in particular, tabletop exercises, hackathons, red team operations and more. Over 400 customers have created and launched more than 60 million labs using Skillable and these include EC-Council, Comtech, CyberWargames AI and Zero Point Security.

Learn more about this year’s coveted group of winners here.

Sarah Noe-Danzl
Skillable
+1 347-966-6544
email us here

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Skillable named winner of the coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSAC Conference 2026

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Sarah Noe-Danzl
Skillable
+1 347-966-6544
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Skillable
7143 State Road 54, #153
New Port Richey, Florida, 34653
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+1 512-772-3450
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Skillable is the trusted pioneer and innovator in hands-on learning and skill validation. In job and organization-tailored scenarios, people develop and validate their skills through live learning experiences that accelerate job readiness and produce performance-based skill data and intelligence. Since 2004, more than 400 global customers have created and launched 60 million labs, using Skillable to practice and validate their skills. To learn more, visit skillable.com.

https://skillable.com

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