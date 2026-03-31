Brioworkx Expands into U.S. Market with New Office Supporting Publishing and Digital Transformation Clients

Brioworkx USA Expansion

Brioworkx Expands into U.S. Market

Cutting-edge IT, Publishing & Digital solutions that propel businesses forward, driving innovation and fostering growth” — Brioworkx

WY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brioworkx Expands into U.S. Market with New Office Supporting Publishing and Digital Transformation ClientsGlobal publishing and technology services provider strengthens North American presenceBrioworkx IT Services Pvt. Ltd., a global publishing, technology, and digital-services provider with nearly two decades of experience, today announced the opening of its U.S. office to support North American publishers, educational organizations, healthcare companies, and technology firms. The new office provides a direct U.S. point of contact while expanding the company’s global delivery model and client support capabilities.Brioworkx delivers end-to-end publishing, IT and digital transformation services, including editorial and production support, eBook and XML/HTML5 conversion, accessibility compliance, multimedia and eLearning development, and custom technology solutions such as websites, mobile applications, AI platforms, and cloud-based tools.“The convergence of publishing, AI, and digital learning is reshaping how content is created and delivered. Our U.S. presence allows Brioworkx to support organizations navigating this shift with integrated editorial, technology, and multimedia capabilities designed to future-proof their content strategies,” said Velraja Manimuthu, Director of Business Operations.With experience across publishing, education, healthcare, e-commerce, and technology sectors, Brioworkx has completed more than 300 projects for international clients and offers secure cloud infrastructure, dedicated project management, and 24/7 global support. The U.S. expansion reflects the company’s continued investment in North America and its commitment to long-term client partnerships.Media & Client Contact:Brioworkx LLC30 N Gould St, Ste RSheridan, WY 82801+1 (214) 656-1608Media Contact: Velrajamvraja@brioworkx.comMedia Contact: David Pallaidavid@brioworkx.comOfficial website: www.brioworkx.com About BrioworkxBrioworkx IT Services Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Chennai, India, provides integrated IT, publishing, editorial, digital, multimedia, and technology solutions to clients worldwide.

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