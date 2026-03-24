AG Yost Sues Businesses for $564K in Damages

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — In lawsuits filed recently in three counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost accuses three home-improvement contractors and a builder of outdoor structures of defrauding consumers of $564,000 combined.

“Homeowners trust contractors or businesses with their hard-earned money,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Breaking that trust harms customers and undermines honest professionals.”

All four lawsuits allege violations of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act.

Franklin County: Acme Restoration

Anthony Ryan, owner of Acme Restoration, is accused of taking large upfront deposits for home-improvement and construction services but failing to deliver the promised work. In soliciting consumers at their homes from August to November 2024 the lawsuit says, Ryan also failed to properly notify consumers of their right to cancel the contracts, as required by the Home Solicitation Sales Act.

Three consumers filed complaints against Ryan, with damages totaling $46,000.

This civil lawsuit is the second filed by Yost’s office against Ryan. The first dates to 2023, when he was operating as Ryan Roofing and Home Improvements, Ltd.

Ryan is currently serving time in the Madison Correctional Institution in London as part of a related criminal case brought by Yost’s Economic Crimes Unit. He was convicted of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity after failing to deliver home-improvement services to consumers.

In the criminal case, Ryan, operating as Ryan Roofing and Home Improvements, accepted about $70,300 from seven Ohio customers for home-improvement services. The investigation determined that he didn’t do the agreed-upon work or issue refunds. In March 2025, Ryan was sentenced to four to six years in prison.

Delaware County: KB Co. Builders

Through KB Co. Builders, owners Christopher Jordan Bazemore and Jared Kumala offered home-improvement services in central Ohio. The business undertook extensive home renovation projects and constructed home additions and pole barns.

Our case currently includes five consumers who complained to our office that work was shoddy, not fully completed, or not begun at all. Consumers allege approximately $240,000 in damages.

Muskingum County: Timothy and Jessy May

Timothy and Jessy May, a father-and-son team, operated under several business names that advertised as designers, builders, renters and sellers of smaller outdoor structures – including log homes, tiny homes, sheds and kennels – in Ohio and other states. The business, operating primarily under the name United Log Homes, was based in Henry County, Ohio. It is no longer in operation.

Ten consumers filed complaints, with most saying they didn’t receive the items purchased. Two complaints cited incomplete and shoddy work.

Consumers allege over $225,000 in damages.

Franklin County: Atlas Exteriors

In central Ohio, contractor Michael Murnane, doing business as Atlas Exteriors, is accused of receiving payments from consumers for home-improvement projects but not doing the work.

Ten consumers filed complaints, alleging combined damages of $53,000. The business is no longer in operation.

Ohio residents who suspect unfair and/or deceptive business dealings are encouraged to contact the Attorney General's Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

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