Pazmac Achieves AS9100D Certification Advancing Precision Parts Manufacturing for Aerospace and Defense OEMs

Multi-axis CNC Machining from Pazmac is now AS9100D certified. Source: Pazmac

This milestone reinforces Pazmac’s long-standing commitment to delivering complex, high-performance parts to OEMs in North America.

Achieving AS9100D certification is a significant milestone for our team and builds on Pazmac’s obsession with quality. Our customers expect more and we deliver.” — Tim Walls, President

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pazmac, a trusted leader in precision parts manufacturing since 1972, is proud to announce that it has achieved AS9100D certification, the internationally recognized quality management standard for the aerospace and defense industries.This milestone reinforces Pazmac’s long-standing commitment to delivering complex, high-performance parts with uncompromising quality, traceability, and reliability. With AS9100D certification, Pazmac is further positioned as a strategic manufacturing partner for OEMs operating in aerospace and defense industries.For decades, Pazmac has built its reputation on solving the industry’s most challenging parts by bringing together deep technical expertise, advanced CNC multi-axis machining capabilities, and a collaborative, problem-solving mindset. The addition of AS9100D certification strengthens the company’s ability to support aerospace and defense customers with rigorous quality standards and enhanced operational discipline.“Achieving AS9100D certification is a significant milestone for our team and builds on Pazmac’s obsession with quality.” said Tim Walls, President of Pazmac. “Our customers expect more and we deliver.”As the aerospace and defense sectors continue to demand higher performance, tighter tolerances, and increased supply chain reliability, Pazmac stands ready to meet the challenge.About PazmacPazmac is a Canadian-based precision parts manufacturer serving OEMs with ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certification. Pazmac specializes in complex, high-precision components from semiconductor to aerospace industries, where getting it right the first time ensures the highest quality parts. With over 50 years of experience, the company partners with customers to solve difficult manufacturing challenges and brings critical parts to market with confidence. Expect more: Pazmac.com

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