Nation’s Restaurant News names Panda Express as 2026 Brand Icon winner

Annual award recognizes restaurant companies that balance a rich legacy with modern innovation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN), the premier publication serving the entire foodservice industry, today announced Panda Express as the recipient of the 2026 Brand Icon Award.The Brand Icon award, powered by The Coca-Cola Company, is presented annually to a restaurant chain that exemplifies a spirit of innovation while remaining steadfast in honoring its heritage and founding values.“Panda Express is in a category of one. The brand has fundamentally influenced how American Chinese cuisine is defined and consumed globally,” said Sam Oches, editor-in-chief of NRN. “Over the past four decades, the Cherng family has built a household name by scaling high-quality Chinese-inspired flavors into a global quick-service experience. From inventing Original Orange Chicken to their current culinary and digital evolution, they continue to push the boundaries of what a time-tested brand can achieve.”Founded by Andrew and Dr. Peggy Cherng in 1983 as a spinoff to their iconic full-service Panda Inn restaurant, Panda Express is now the 11th largest restaurant chain in the U.S., according to Technomic Ignite data, with more than $6 billion in sales at 2,500-plus locations.The Cherngs continue to lead the organization as cofounders and co-CEOs, representing one of the most successful founder-led stories in the history of the industry. The Brand Icon award will be presented at CREATE: The Event for Emerging Restaurateurs this July 20-22 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Panda Express cofounders and co-CEOs Andrew Cherng and Dr. Peggy Cherng will join Oches for a one-on-one conversation on the CREATE main stage to discuss how the brand has kept innovation at the core of its business model and how it’s successfully introduced millions of Americans to authentic Chinese flavors.“CREATE is an event for the founders, entrepreneurs, and leaders of small but growing chains to get access to education and inspiration for their growth journey,” Oches said. “Learning from those who have blazed the trail before them is critical to that journey. As a founder-led chain that has become a force in the restaurant industry, Panda Express is the perfect example of what is possible for budding restaurateurs.”In addition to the CREATE session, a full multimedia report on Panda Express and why it deserved the Brand Icon award will be presented in NRN’s July issue.“Congratulations to Panda Express on being named the 2026 Nation’s Restaurant News Brand Icon award winner,” said Katherine Twells, vice president, West region, for The Coca-Cola Company North America. “This honor reflects Panda Express’ bold vision and enduring commitment to growth, quality, and purpose. By bringing approachable, craveable American Chinese-inspired cuisine to generations of guests and continuously evolving to meet changing tastes and expectations, Panda Express has built a brand that resonates deeply with consumers. The Coca-Cola Company is proud to recognize this milestone and to partner with Panda Express in creating memorable dining experiences and moments of happiness.”Past Brand Icon winners were White Castle in 2022, Taco Bell in 2023, Texas Roadhouse in 2024, and Domino’s Pizza in 2025. Restaurant operators interested in attending CREATE can register for the event by clicking here

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