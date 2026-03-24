Energy Conference Network and PWI Events Partner to Launch Digitalization & AI Event Series for Latin America

The partnership will launch with a flagship event, Digitalization and AI in Oil & Gas Argentina 2026, scheduled for Q4 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The partnership will debut with a flagship Argentina event in 2026, bringing together oil & gas leaders to accelerate AI adoption across the energy sector.

Together, we will create a platform that brings cutting-edge insights and meaningful connections to the oil and gas sector in Argentina and across the region.” — Pablo Wabnik, Director & Founder of PWI Events

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Conference Network (ECN) and PWI Events today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to co-organize a series of high-level conferences focused on digitalization and artificial intelligence in the oil and gas sector.The partnership will launch with a flagship event, “Digitalization and AI in Oil & Gas Argentina 2026,” scheduled for Q4 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as a premier regional meeting point for digital transformation in energy. The event will bring together senior executives, technology leaders, and innovators from across the energy value chain to explore how AI, automation, and digital transformation are reshaping the future of oil and gas operations.Following the Argentina launch, the agreement outlines plans to expand into key energy markets across Latin America, with additional events planned through 2026 and 2027.The MOU reflects a shared vision between the two organizations to deliver high-quality, commercially relevant events that connect energy and mining companies, technology providers, and investors.Symon Rubens, CEO of Energy Conference Network, said:“We are delighted to partner with PWI Events to expand our footprint in Latin America. Argentina represents a strategic market with significant upstream and midstream activity, as well as a growing demand for digital transformation. This collaboration allows us to combine our global event expertise with PWI’s strong regional presence to deliver exceptional value to the industry.”Pablo Wabnik, Director & Founder of PWI Events, added:“Partnering with Energy Conference Network marks an exciting step forward for our business. Together, we will create a platform that brings cutting-edge insights and meaningful connections to the oil and gas sector in Argentina and across the region. Digitalization and AI are no longer optional—they are central to the future of energy, and this event will reflect that urgency and opportunity.”The Argentina event will feature keynote presentations, technical case studies, and high-level networking opportunities, with a strong focus on practical applications of AI, data analytics, and digital technologies in exploration, production, and operations.Both organizations are committed to building a long-term partnership that supports innovation, knowledge-sharing, and business development within the global energy sector.Further details on the event agenda, speakers, and participation opportunities will be announced in the coming months.About Energy Conference NetworkEnergy Conference Network is a leading global conference organizer specializing in high-level, content-driven events across oil and gas, energy transition, and digitalization.About PWI EventsPWI Events is a dynamic events company with a strong presence in Latin America, delivering industry-focused conferences that connect regional and international stakeholders.

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