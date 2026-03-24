Symphonic Concert Experience NieR:Orchestra Concert 12026 [ YoRHa ] U.S. Tour Announced

Show Will Celebrate The Music of NieR With Full Orchestra and Chorus; Tickets On Sale April 3; Presale Starts March 31

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AWR Music Productions, SQUARE ENIX, and Innovation Arts & Entertainment are proud to present a brand new official symphonic concert tour launching August 7, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. From the team that shattered the paradigm with NieR:Orchestra Concert 12024 [ the end of data ], NieR:Orchestra Concert 12026 [ YoRHa ] delivers a brand-new concert experience for the NieR series. Presale starts March 31 and tickets go on sale to the general public on April 3 at https://www.nierconcert.com/tour Conducted by Eric Roth, NieR:Orchestra Concert 12026 [ YoRHa ] will feature an immersive performance which brings together the power of a full orchestra and chorus, the intensity of original NieR vocalists J’Nique Nicole and Emi Evans, stunning visuals on a giant screen, and a new narrated story, inviting concertgoers into an expanded musical world of the NieR series.The concert features recorded recitations by Yui Ishikawa (No.2), Reina Tanaka (No.4), Mio Hanana (No.21), and Chihira Mochida (No.16), presenting episodes related to the “Pearl Harbor Descent Operation,” the prequel story to NieR:Automata. The story unfolds, richly integrated with the music.Director Yoko Taro and composer Keiichi Okabe will be in attendance at the Seattle performance, providing a rare opportunity to celebrate the music and artistry of NieR alongside its creators.The tour schedule includes:Fri, Aug 7 & Sat, Aug 8 - Seattle, WA - McCaw HallSat, Sept 5 & Sun, Sept 6 - Chicago, IL - Symphony CenterSaturday, November 7 - Atlanta, GA - Fox TheatreSaturday, November 14 - Denver, CO - Bellco TheatreSaturday, November 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine AuditoriumSaturday, December 12 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang TheatreSaturday, December 19 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial CentreSaturday, February 6 - Washington, DC - DAR Constitution HallSaturday, March 6 - San Jose, CA - San Jose CivicFor tickets and more information about NieR:Orchestra Concert 12026 [ YoRHa ], visit https://www.nierconcert.com/tour # # #ABOUT AWR MUSIC PRODUCTIONS LLCAWR Music is a multifaceted musical services company, offering excellence in live entertainment, tour support, original music composition, orchestration, preparation and audio production for the recording, film, and new media industries. Artists and projects include FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Orchestra World Tour, NieR:Orchestra Concert 12024 [the end of data], Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY, Game of Thrones - Live Concert Experience, Hugh Jackman, Weird Al Yankovic, The Who, Diana Ross, Mannheim Steamroller, PBS Soundstage, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Dennis DeYoung, Peter Cetera and Live Nation. For more information, please visit awrmusic.com.ABOUT SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.Square Enix Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX and TAITO branded entertainment content around the world. The Square Enix group of companies includes a global network of leading development studios and boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property, including: FINAL FANTASY, which has sold over 207 million units worldwide; and DRAGON QUEST, which has sold over 95 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS. Square Enix Co., Ltd. Is a Japan-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Col, Ltd. More information on Square Enix Co., Ltd. can be found at jp.square-enix.com.About Innovation Arts & EntertainmentFor more than 24 years, Innovation Arts & Entertainment (iAE) has been a leading Independent North American Live Event Promoter and Producer - playing a pivotal role in transforming touring live entertainment. Annually, they host more than 665,000 guests by promoting more than 350 events and festivals in 125 cities across North America. They are committed to innovation, artistry, and creating memorable moments that give the audience a shareable opportunity to think, smile, and applaud. Clients include many of the world’s elite creators, authors, and influential journalists, including David Sedaris, Fran Lebowitz, Ina Garten, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and the late Anthony Bourdain.

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