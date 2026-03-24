150 Years of Trust, Humanity and Service in Serbia and Montenegro

Throughout their history, the humanitarian action of these National Societies has supported those most in need notably during the Balkan Wars, the two World Wars, and the conflicts of the 1990s. By building and maintaining trust with their communities, their unwavering commitment continues today through community outreach and restoring family links. In addition to responding in emergencies, both National Societies promote respect for international humanitarian law.

On 28 November 2025, the Red Cross of Montenegro marked 150 years of its existence as a pillar of support to the community in its most difficult moments—wars, natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics, and social crises. Recognized as the oldest national Red Cross Society in the Balkans, it continues its mission of assistance, solidarity, and the protection of human dignity.

The jubilee honored long-serving volunteers with the Medal of the Red Cross and the Golden Sign. Mrs. Jevrosima Vukmirovic, speaking on behalf of the awardees, said:

“We feel proud, but also deeply grateful. Each of us has earned that recognition through years of dedication, humble work and faith in humanity. For me, the Red Cross has been and remains a source of strength.”

As a sign of gratitude for its historical contribution, the President of the Republic of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic awarded the organization the Order of the Montenegrin Flag, 1st degree, describing it as a “moral anchor” in the most challenging times for Montenegrin society, noting that “humanity is not measured by the size of a territory, but by the size of one’s spirit.”