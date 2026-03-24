2026 Guide to cGMP Compliance for Dietary Supplement and Cosmetic Manufacturers

Guide covers five core components of 21 CFR Part 111 quality systems, common FDA cGMP violations, and tips for unannounced inspections

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qalitex Laboratories, an ISO 17025-accredited testing laboratory with GMP consulting expertise serving dietary supplement manufacturers across California and North America, today released its 2026 guidance on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance for dietary supplement brands. The guidance highlights the five core components of a 21 CFR Part 111-compliant quality system, the most frequently cited cGMP violations in FDA inspections, and actionable steps manufacturers can take to prepare for unannounced FDA audits.FDA’s current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations for dietary supplements, codified in 21 CFR Part 111, have been in effect since 2010. Despite over a decade of enforcement, FDA inspection data shows a recurring pattern of violations across supplement manufacturing facilities. The most frequently cited issues include:Failure to establish and follow written procedures for laboratory operations.Failure to conduct identity testing on all incoming dietary ingredients.Inadequate batch production records.Failure to establish specifications for raw materials, in-process materials, and finished products.Failure to establish and follow written procedures for equipment cleaning and maintenance.“These five violation categories are not coincidental,” said Nour Abochama, Vice President of Operations at Qalitex Laboratories. “They represent the foundational elements of a quality system that FDA considers non-negotiable. Manufacturers that excel in FDA inspections treat their quality systems as a business priority, not just a compliance obligation.”The five core components of a 21 CFR Part 111-compliant quality system include:A written quality policy and quality manual defining quality objectives and responsibilities.A complete SOP library covering all manufacturing operations, laboratory procedures, equipment maintenance, and complaint handling.A raw material testing program that verifies the identity of all incoming dietary ingredients.A batch production record system documenting every step of the manufacturing process.A finished product testing program confirming products meet specifications before release.FDA inspectors systematically evaluate each component during facility audits, reviewing written procedures, observing operations, examining batch records, and interviewing personnel. A common source of Form 483 observations is the gap between written procedures and actual practices.Qalitex Laboratories helps manufacturers prepare through GMP consulting services, including mock FDA inspections, detailed reports with observations and corrective action recommendations, and SOP development and review. The laboratory’s ISO 17025-accredited testing supports both raw material and finished product testing, critical elements of a compliant quality system.“The value of a mock audit is identifying gaps before an FDA investigator does,” added Abochama. “We assess written procedures, batch records, and identity testing programs exactly as FDA would, enabling manufacturers to address gaps proactively.”Resources:Full article: https://qalitex.com/blog/gmp-compliance-guide-supplement-brands/ About Qalitex LaboratoriesQalitex Laboratories is an ISO 17025-accredited third-party analytical testing laboratory with facilities in Irvine and San Diego, California. The laboratory provides certificate of analysis (COA) testing, heavy metal analysis by ICP-MS, microbiology testing per USP <61> and <62>, preservative efficacy testing, ICH-compliant stability studies, and regulatory compliance support for dietary supplement brands, cosmetic companies, and consumer goods manufacturers. Turnaround times start at 48 hours for standard panels. Testing programs meet 21 CFR Part 111, California Proposition 65, Amazon supplement compliance requirements, and Health Canada NHP Directorate standards.

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