Marcus Click Unveils Uplifting New Single ‘GRATITUDE’ Ahead of 2026 Album Release

Internationally Renowned Saxophonist Marcus Click Gratitude

Setting the tone for 2026 with a polished, feel-good groove that defines modern smooth jazz

“A treasure from my heart. I’m truly thankful for this expression of gratitude.” — Marcus Click

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning contemporary jazz saxophonist Marcus Click sets the tone for 2026 with the release of his highly anticipated new single, “GRATITUDE,” arriving on Friday, March 27, 2026. The track serves as the first release from his upcoming album of the same name, offering listeners a vibrant introduction to what promises to be a standout project.Delivering an upbeat and refreshing smooth jazz experience, “GRATITUDE” is driven by memorable melodies, polished phrasing, and Marcus Click’s signature technically skilled saxophone performance. The track is further elevated by standout guitar work and top-tier musicianship, creating an irresistible groove that feels both instantly radio-ready and built for repeat play.Produced by Grammy, Stellar, and Dove Award–nominated producer Mel Holder, “GRATITUDE” reflects a seamless blend of artistry and precision. Holder, based in New York City, recently contributed to the production of acclaimed vocalist Vanessa Williams’ 2024 album “Survivor,” adding to his legacy of excellence across genres.For Click, the single is more than a musical release—it’s a personal expression.“A treasure from my heart. I’m truly thankful for this expression of gratitude.”Following his 2025 InterContinental Music Award (ICMA) win for Instrumentalist of the Year, Marcus Click continues to build on his momentum with a sound that is both refined and deeply soulful. “GRATITUDE” not only highlights his growth as an artist but also sets the stage for a powerful year ahead.The single will officially impact radio on Monday, March 30, 2026, positioning it for strong airplay across smooth jazz and contemporary formats.Release Date: Friday, March 27, 2026Radio Adds: Monday, March 30, 2026“GRATITUDE” will be available on all major digital streaming platforms.To connect with Marcus. Reach out to him on his website , on Instagram , and Facebook

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