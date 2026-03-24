Drinkmate Expands in Germany with Launch on Netto Online Marketplace

The launch on Netto allows us to meet consumers where they shop online while introducing more households in Germany to the flexibility and innovation that sets Drinkmate apart from other soda makers” — Kristyn Ristaino, VP Global Marketing and Sales

SALINE, MI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate®, a global leader in home beverage carbonation known for its ability to carbonate any beverage, today announced that its products are now available on the Netto online marketplace in Germany. This expansion brings Drinkmate’s signature OmniFizz sparkling beverage maker, along with Drinkmate CO₂ cylinders and Drinkmate 1L bottles, to even more consumers seeking a versatile and convenient way to enjoy sparkling beverages at home.

The launch on Netto marks an important step in Drinkmate’s continued growth across Europe, making it easier than ever for German consumers to access the brand’s innovative carbonation system through a trusted and widely recognized retail platform.

Unlike traditional soda makers, the Drinkmate OmniFizz empowers users to carbonate virtually any beverage—from water and juice to cocktails, wine, and more—delivering a customizable sparkling experience that goes far beyond water.

“We’re excited to partner with Netto to expand Drinkmate’s presence in Germany,” said Kristyn Ristaino, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing of Drinkmate. “This launch allows us to meet consumers where they already shop online while introducing more households to the flexibility and innovation that sets Drinkmate apart.”

In addition to the OmniFizz, customers can now conveniently purchase Drinkmate CO₂ cylinders, designed for seamless compatibility and reliable performance, as well as 1L reusable bottles, offering durability and everyday convenience for sparkling any beverage.

As demand for at-home beverage solutions continues to grow, Drinkmate remains committed to delivering high-quality products that combine performance, sustainability, and ease of use.

Drinkmate products are now available for purchase through the Netto online marketplace in Germany. Please visit https://www.netto-online.de/ to purchase in Germany.



About Drinkmate

Drinkmate is a global leader in home beverage carbonation, best known for its patented technology that allows consumers to carbonate any beverage — not just water. Designed for versatility, quality, and ease of use, Drinkmate empowers consumers to create customized sparkling drinks at home while reducing reliance on single-use packaging. Headquartered in Saline, Michigan, Drinkmate serves as the global hub for the brand, supporting operations across the Americas, the UK, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Drinkmate’s growing portfolio of carbonation systems and accessories reflects the brand’s commitment to innovation, thoughtful design, and meeting the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.Drinkmate.us.



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