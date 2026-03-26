Jacada Travel Launches Impact Fund to Drive Social and Environmental Change

The fund's inaugural project, Female Guides of the Future, seeks to play a part in addressing gender inequality within the safari industry Jacada contributes $20 per person per trip directly to its newly established Impact Fund (Photo Credit: T. Cunniffe/Wilderness)

Luxury tour operator will support several projects under this initiative, starting with professional training for female safari guides in Zimbabwe

The Jacada Impact Fund allows us to deepen our connection to the places we visit through measurable projects.” — Natalie Lyall-Grant

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacada Travel , a leader in positive impact luxury travel, has launched a new initiative designed to scale the company’s commitment to positive impact through targeted, high-impact projects.Starting March 16, 2026, Jacada will contribute $20 per person per trip directly to its newly established Impact Fund.Jacada’s Head of Positive Impact, Natalie Lyall-Grant, says: “While dedication to positive impact is central to every trip we plan, the Jacada Impact Fund allows us to deepen our connection to the places we visit through specific, measurable projects. This initiative will enable us to embed transparent, impactful contributions on behalf of every guest that travels with us, supporting more resilient tourism ecosystems at scale.”*FIRST INITIATIVE: FEMALE GUIDES OF THE FUTURE The fund’s inaugural project, Female Guides of the Future, seeks to play a part in addressing the gender inequality currently found within the safari industry. Despite women making up the majority of the African tourism workforce, they remain underrepresented in high-level guiding roles, with estimates suggesting that less than 10% of safari guides across Africa are women.In partnership with the Wilderness Trust, the project is initially supporting four candidates through their professional safari guide training.A primary obstacle for female trainees is the lack of appropriate, safe in-camp housing. To resolve this, the Jacada Impact Fund has financed the construction of purpose-built female accommodation at Linkwasha, located in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park.This infrastructure investment is:● Enabling the first cohort of women to live on-site during their training.● Alleviating financial and social pressures that frequently prevent women from entering the profession.● Providing a pathway to long-term mentorship and stable, high-value employment.By removing structural hurdles, Jacada aims to shift the landscape of the guiding profession and empower women to take on leadership roles within their local ecosystems.For more information on the impact fund and much more from Jacada Travel, please call 1-646-895-8368; email press@jacadatravel.com, or visit jacadatravel.com.

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