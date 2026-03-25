Clearwater USVI Realty and Property Management Introduces AI Sales Agents and Real Estate App in the Virgin Islands

Matthew Salter

Firm Pioneers 24/7 Client Intake and Streamlined Property Search for St. Croix Market

CHRISTIANSTED, ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clearwater USVI Realty and Property Management , a real estate firm based in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands, has announced the implementation of AI sales agents for round-the-clock client intake and the launch of a dedicated real estate application on the Apple Store. This initiative positions the firm as the first in the Virgin Islands to adopt these technologies, aiming to modernize property transactions and client engagement across St. Croix and the wider territory.Founded by Matthew Salter, Clearwater USVI Realty and Property Management leverages over 14 years of experience in the Virgin Islands real estate market. Matthew's vision centers on establishing a tech-forward and locally driven approach, fostering an innovative team of local professionals. The firm emphasizes creating a premium brand through advanced technology and nurturing local talent within the industry.The newly introduced AI sales agents operate directly on the Clear Water Realty website, providing potential clients with immediate intake services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These AI agents efficiently gather client information and specific needs. Upon completion of the intake process, a detailed transcript of the conversation is seamlessly transferred to a human real estate agent for personalized follow-up. This system is designed to streamline initial client engagement, ensuring that no potential opportunity is missed, regardless of the time of day or client location. Concurrently, the firm's dedicated real estate app on the Apple Store simplifies the property search and transaction process, offering a user-friendly interface for browsing listings and managing property interests. Beyond sales, Matthew also established Clear Management, a specialized entity providing comprehensive management solutions for HOAs and large-scale complexes within the territory."Our goal at Clear Water Realty is to continually enhance the client experience through innovation and efficiency," said Matthew Salter, Founder of Clear Water Realty. "By integrating AI sales agents and launching our dedicated app, we are not just adopting new technologies; we are setting a new standard for accessibility and responsiveness in Virgin Islands real estate, benefiting both local and international investors."For more information about Clear Water Realty's services and technology initiatives, visit clearwaterusvi.com or contact Matthew Salter at matthew (at) clearwaterusvi (dot) com. Clear Water Realty specializes in connecting buyers with investment properties, condos, and luxury estates near prime locations such as golf courses, boardwalks, and pristine beaches in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

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