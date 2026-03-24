FrontGate Media Marks 25 Years as Category-Defining Agency in the Faith & Family Market FrontGate Founder & Chief Engagement Officer

Award-winning firm has executed 7,500+ campaigns and built one of the largest engaged Christian audience networks

From the beginning, our focus has been on authentic engagement—connecting brands with audiences in ways that are meaningful, not just transactional.” — Scott A. Shuford

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FrontGate Media, a leading marketing agency and media group specializing in the faith and family audience, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026—marking a milestone that reflects both longevity and category leadership in a highly targeted, values-driven segment of the market.

Co-founded in 2001 by Scott A. Shuford, FrontGate Media has evolved from an early digital media innovator into a full-service agency known for helping brands, nonprofits, and studios effectively reach Christian consumers at scale. Over the past 25 years, the company has executed more than 7,500 campaigns, consistently delivering measurable engagement across a rapidly changing media landscape.

Shuford launched the company following a decade in music, including roles with Frontline Music Group and Diamante Distribution, and the successful sale of early Christian digital property Gofishnet.com to Crosswalk.com. Recognizing an underserved but highly responsive audience, he built FrontGate Media to bridge the gap between mainstream marketing strategies and faith-based consumer and church leader engagement.

“Reaching 25 years is both humbling and energizing,” said Shuford. “From the beginning, our focus has been on authentic engagement—connecting brands with audiences in ways that are meaningful, not just transactional. That philosophy has allowed us to scale alongside our clients and remain relevant through multiple waves of digital transformation.”

FrontGate Media was among the first independent digital media groups dedicated exclusively to the Christian market—prioritizing quality of engagement over raw impressions. Today, its proprietary and partner network reaches millions through email, online, social media and influencer channels.

The agency has launched several proprietary marketing programs such as its Christian Podcast Tour, Influencer Group, Blogger Review Network, ChristianMomsBlog.com, Facebook Street Team Development and others, and maintains strategic representation partnerships with major faith-based and mainstream publishers and platforms, including Church Growth Magazine, The Christian Post, The Washington Times, NewReleaseToday, Worship Road Radio, Israel365, and more ​ providing clients with targeted, high-trust distribution channels.

Over time, FrontGate has expanded its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of advertisers and organizations operating in the values-based space. Its integrated service offerings include brand strategy, public relations, media buying, influencer marketing, event sponsorships, fundraising campaigns, and Emmy® Award-winning video production through its FrontGate Moving Pictures division.

Notably, the agency was an early adopter of social media marketing within the Christian market—launching dedicated services in 2007 and currently creating content and managing advertising across all of the major and conservative social and video sharing platforms, as well as Google and Amazon in the broader digital space.

FrontGate Media’s client roster reflects the breadth of its reach across sectors. The agency has supported campaigns for major nonprofits including World Vision (named its #1 eMedia partner for six consecutive years), Advancing Native Missions, National Day of Prayer, Focus on the Family, Open Doors, GFA World, and Pre-Born; leading publishers such as Simon & Schuster, Tyndale, HarperCollins imprints including Thomas Nelson, Zondervan and W Publishing; and entertainment releases including The Passion of the Christ, The Chronicles of Narnia franchise, God’s Not Dead, The Shack, and Heaven Is for Real.

Additional partnerships span churches, ministries, and educational institutions such as Saddleback Church, El Rey Jesus, Liberty University, and Dallas Theological Seminary, along with international campaigns reaching audiences in the U.S., Canada, Israel, the U.K., and Australia.

The agency has also played a role in high-impact cultural and humanitarian initiatives, including rapid-response digital campaigns during the 2004 tsunami relief efforts with World Vision and large-scale community outreach activations reaching tens of thousands of families.

With years of experience in event representation, FrontGate Media is also making a strategic shift to rebuild this sector which was heavily affected by the Covid pandemic. The agency currently represents the We Love Christian Music Awards, Christian Comic Arts Society and more.

FrontGate Media’s work has been recognized by leading industry organizations and publications, including coverage in ADWEEK and The Daily Beast, along with multiple honors from the Internet Advertising Competition and WebAwards. Its production arm has earned Emmy®, REMI, ICVM, ICFF, and CIFF awards.

As the company enters its next phase, FrontGate Media is focused on expanding its data-driven capabilities, leveraging emerging platforms such as streaming TV, and continuing to provide brands with strategic access to one of the most engaged and values-driven consumer and church leader segments.

“For brands looking to connect with faith and family audiences, authenticity and trust are no longer optional—they’re essential,” added Shuford. “That’s where we’ve always operated, and where we see the greatest opportunity moving forward.”

For more information, visit www.FrontGateMedia.com.

About FrontGate Media

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