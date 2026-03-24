JOYN Group Renews ISO/IEC 27001 Certification Across the Entire Group, Now Including Uniksystem

JOYN Group ISO27k1

Reinforcing Market Trust and Its Commitment to Information Security

Operating under ISO 27001, alongside the rest of the JOYN Group, means our clients can innovate with confidence, knowing their data and processes are protected at every layer.” — Jorge Pereira

LISBON, PORTUGAL, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JOYN Group , a global IT consulting and digital transformation provider holding Growin, Fyld, Landskill, Infosistema, DocDigitizer, and Uniksystem, has successfully renewed its ISO/IEC 27001 certification — the international standard for information security management systems (ISMS). For the first time, the certification covers the entire JOYN Group, with Uniksystem completing the full-group scope following the conclusion of its external audit by BSI (British Standards Institution) on 10 February 2026.The renewal confirms that JOYN's information security practices meet the highest international standards — not as a one-time achievement, but as a sustained, independently verified commitment across all entities within the group. The certification has its roots in DocDigitizer, which achieved ISO 27001 two years prior, before JOYN expanded the scope to the wider group in 2025. With this renewal, and Uniksystem now fully included, the journey is complete. With over 500 consultants delivering projects across 20+ countries, JOYN ensures that data security scales consistently with its global reach, regardless of geography, sector, or delivery model."The renewal matters more than the initial certification," said Gonçalo Caeiro, President of JOYN Group. "It demonstrates that our commitment to information security is systemic — it is built into how we operate every day, across every company in the group, and it grows stronger with each audit cycle. Adding Uniksystem to the full scope is the culmination of a deliberate, group-wide strategy.""Uniksystem was built to digitalize and optimize the most critical business processes of our clients," said Jorge Pereira at Uniksystem."Our clients trust us with their most sensitive systems and data," said Hugo Pereira, Senior Partner at JOYN. "The ISO 27001 renewal — now covering the full group, including Uniksystem — is our answer to the market's growing expectations. Security is not a feature we offer. It is the foundation on which everything we build rests."The full-group renewal delivers tangible benefits across all JOYN client relationships:- Enhanced Data Protection — sensitive and personal data managed under internationally recognized controls, now unified across all group companies with no gaps or exceptions.- Reduced Risk Exposure — proactive security policies and independent auditing confirm that threats are identified, assessed, and mitigated on an ongoing basis.- Streamlined Compliance — clients in regulated industries benefit from a vendor ecosystem that actively supports alignment with GDPR, NIS2, DORA, and sector-specific requirements.- Stronger Competitive Position — working with a fully certified group is an increasingly decisive factor in enterprise and public-sector vendor assessments.With the full-group ISO 27001 renewal, JOYN strengthens its position as a strategic partner for clients in highly regulated sectors, including financial services, healthcare and life sciences, public administration and smart government, and energy and critical infrastructure. The inclusion of Uniksystem — JOYN's low-code business process management (BPM) platform — is particularly significant for organizations automating critical workflows in these sectors, where platform security is as important as the security of the data it processes.About JOYN GroupJOYN is an international IT consulting group helping organizations leverage technology to innovate and perform. Founded in 2015, JOYN operates with a global team of over 500 consultants delivering end-to-end digital solutions across 20+ countries through its companies: Growin, Fyld, Landskill, Infosistema, DocDigitizer, BizAPIs, and Uniksystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.