New Supernatural Thriller Explores the Unbreakable Bond Between a Father and Son

When their lives become realms apart will their love be enough to save them both.

Bruce K. Royer’s “Two Connected Souls” takes readers on an emotional journey across dimensions, proving that love transcends the boundaries of life and death.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Published by Spines , "Two Connected Souls" is a gripping and emotional tale that challenges our understanding of life, death, and the spiritual connections that bind us. When a tragedy occurs that leaves a devoted father in a coma, who is then thrust into a radiant otherworld. As his young son fights to bring him back, their unbreakable bond becomes a literal bridge between dimensions.In "Two Connected Souls," author Bruce K. Royer crafts a deeply moving narrative centered around the powerful relationship between Derrick and hiseight-year-old son, Ricky. Following a devastating moment when their quiet country life is upturned in a moment of calamity as Derrick is traveling homeduring a brutal New England snowstorm. Derrick's physical body is left unconscious and fighting for survival in the hospital. However, his consciousnessawakens in a peaceful, mysterious realm guided by a silent, robed figure.While traversing this ethereal landscape, Derrick realizes he is still able to contact his loved ones through a dimensional realm with an ordinary device thatis unexplainable at that time. Ricky, who shares an unexplainable, almost cosmic bond with his father, senses Derrick's presence and refuses to give up hope. As dark forces threaten to tear them apart, the father and son must rely on the purity of their love to save each other. Derrick faces a dark, restless soul determined to claim Ricky's innocent soul, forcing him to make the ultimate sacrifice. But in a twist of profound selflessness, it is Ricky's pure heart and a magical wishing stone that ultimately determines their fate.The Highlights● A Transcendent Connection: Explores the idea that parent-child bonds are hardwired into our very souls, capable of reaching across the physical andspiritual divide.● A Gripping Spiritual Thriller: Balances the warmth of a New England family drama with the high stakes of an otherworldly battle against a malevolent entity.● The Power of Free Will: Emphasizes that our destinies are not etched in stone; they are shaped by our choices and our willingness to sacrifice for those we love.● A Comforting Vision of the Afterlife: Offers readers a serene depiction of heaven, guided by angels and the reassuring presence of departed loved ones"I wanted to write a story that proves love is not just a fleeting emotion, but a tangible, eternal force," says author Bruce K. Royer. "When we lose someone, or when we are on the brink of losing them, it is the depth of our spiritual connection that sustains us.'Two Connected Souls' is a reminder that the people we love are always with us, right up to the moon and back." “Two Connected Souls” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorBruce K. Royer is an author who draws inspiration from his own profound life experiences and family connections. Inspired by the deep bond he shares with his own children and the emotional journey of losing his brother to a terminal illness, Royer seeks to explore the enduring nature of the human spirit. Through his writing, he hopes to offer readers comfort, thrilling narratives, and a renewed belief in the power of love.Book Details● Title: Two Connected Souls● Author: Bruce K. Royer● Publisher: Spines● ISBN: 979-8-90223-457-9● Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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