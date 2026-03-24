Build-A-Bra Founder Nylaaj’a Wilks to Showcase Empowerment and Style at SS26 Collective Fashion Event in Phoenix

Build-A-Bra Founder Nylaaj'a Wilks

Emerging with purpose and undeniable presence, Nylaaj’a Wilks is carving her own lane—where passion, poise, and power collide to shape what’s next.

I started Build-A-Bra because I believe every woman deserves to feel empowered and confident,” said Wilks. “Our bras are designed to celebrate strength, style, and individuality” — Nylaaj'a Wilks

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising fashion entrepreneur Nylaaj’a Wilks, founder of the innovative fashion brand Build-A-Bra , is set to take center stage at the highly anticipated SS26 Collective Fashion Event in Downtown Phoenix this March, continuing her mission of empowering women through confidence-driven design and bold creative expression.Wilks and her Build-A-Bra brand will be featured as part of this dynamic showcase, which brings together designers, creatives, and fashion enthusiasts for an unforgettable evening celebrating innovation, style, and community.Build-A-Bra will present a striking collection designed to highlight confidence, creativity, and intention—further solidifying the brand’s growing presence in the fashion space.Details About SS26 Collective Fashion EventSOHUB – 1029 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZSaturday, March 28, 20267:00 PM – 11:00 PM MSTPromo Code: Guests can receive $5 off tickets by using the code buildabra (all lowercase, no dashes) at checkout.For Wilks, this event represents more than fashion—it represents a movement centered on self-expression and empowerment.“I started Build-A-Bra because I believe every woman deserves to feel empowered and confident,” said Wilks. “Our bras are designed to celebrate strength, style, and individuality.”Through Build-A-Bra, Wilks has carved out a unique space in the fashion industry that prioritizes confidence, inclusivity, and individuality—creating pieces that allow women to feel powerful in their own skin.According to publicist Desirae L. Benson , the brand’s continued visibility reflects its rising influence.“Build-A-Bra is not just a fashion brand—it’s a movement centered on empowerment and self-expression,” said Benson. “Nylaaj’a Wilks is redefining how women experience fashion by creating pieces that celebrate confidence, individuality, and strength. This showcase in Phoenix will give audiences a powerful glimpse into the vision and impact behind her growing brand.”The runway presentation promises to deliver a memorable moment where fashion meets purpose, offering attendees a firsthand look at the creative energy driving one of the most exciting emerging brands in the region.Fashion enthusiasts, media, and the Phoenix community are invited to attend and experience Build-A-Bra’s empowering designs as they take the runway.Media Contact:Desirae L. BensonPublicist | Desirae L. Benson PRDesiraebbb@gmail.comDesiraeBenson.com

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