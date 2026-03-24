Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Launches Emergency Response for Families Displaced by Rising Conflict in Lebanon
LIFE Expands Emergency Relief Efforts as Displacement Nears One Million Amid Worsening Humanitarian Crisis
Intensified hostilities across southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs have triggered a massive and rapidly worsening displacement crisis. As of mid-March 2026, nearly 1 million people have been forced from their homes, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The International Rescue Committee (IRC) reported over 820,000 displaced as of March 13, 2026, including more than 200,000 children, with numbers continuing to rise daily as conflict escalates.
The crisis sharply intensified following the escalation on March 1, 2026, with displacement estimates ranging between 700,000 and nearly 1 million people. The hardest-hit areas include South Lebanon, the Bekaa region, and southern Beirut, where infrastructure is under immense strain. Hundreds of thousands have fled toward safer areas such as Beirut and Mount Lebanon, while more than 562,000 people have crossed into Syria to escape the violence.
Within just 48 hours, over 58,000 people, more than 11,600 households, were displaced to the city of Saida (Sidon), overwhelming shelters and placing additional strain on communities already facing severe economic hardship.
Many displaced families are now living in overcrowded schools, unfinished buildings, open public spaces, or with relatives, often lacking access to essential resources such as food, clean water, medicine, and adequate shelter.
“The scale of displacement is unprecedented and increasing by the day,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “Collective shelters are overwhelmed, and families are arriving with little to no belongings. Immediate humanitarian assistance is critical.”
Urgent Humanitarian Needs
Rapid field assessments indicate that needs are escalating alongside displacement. The most urgent priorities include:
• Food and safe drinking water
• Emergency shelter and bedding
• Healthcare services and medications
• Hygiene and sanitation supplies
• Infant care items including milk and diapers
Collective shelters are already overwhelmed, and humanitarian agencies are urgently seeking funding to provide essential services.
In response, LIFE is mobilizing emergency assistance to support affected households with:
• Ready-to-eat food packs and hot meals
• Emergency shelter kits including mattresses and blankets
• Hygiene and dignity kits
• Baby supplies such as milk and diapers
• Access to mobile healthcare services
These interventions aim to stabilize living conditions and ensure vulnerable populations, particularly children, receive immediate support.
A Deepening Humanitarian Crisis
Lebanon’s current emergency is unfolding amid an already severe humanitarian and economic crisis. Over 80% of the population is estimated to be living below the poverty line, with limited access to healthcare, electricity, and clean water.
Years of economic collapse, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Beirut port explosion in 2020, have left millions struggling to meet basic needs. The current escalation is expected to further deepen vulnerabilities nationwide.
With evacuation orders continuing and displacement rising rapidly, the humanitarian situation is expected to deteriorate further in the coming weeks.
LIFE’s Commitment to Vulnerable Families
Life for Relief and Development has been providing humanitarian assistance in Lebanon for years, supporting vulnerable families with food aid, winter relief programs, and essential services.
Earlier this year, LIFE supported 300 vulnerable households in Tripoli and Akkar through winterization assistance, distributing warm quilts and winter jackets to 600 orphaned children.
These efforts are part of LIFE’s broader mission to provide lifesaving aid and restore dignity to communities affected by crisis.
How to Help
LIFE is calling on donors and supporters to help expand its emergency response and reach more displaced families across Lebanon.
Donations will support the delivery of critical relief items, including food, shelter materials, healthcare assistance, and essential supplies for vulnerable children and families.
To support LIFE’s Lebanon Emergency Relief efforts, please visit:
https://www.lifeusa.org/lebanon-emergency-relief
About LIFE
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization dedicated to providing aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. LIFE works worldwide to deliver emergency assistance, healthcare, food security programs, education initiatives, and sustainable development projects to communities in need.
Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
+ +1 330-815-4706
email us here
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