2026 Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation Board of Directors Announced

The Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation announces its 2026 Board, helping drive workforce development and leadership growth.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF) announced the election of members to its 2026 Board of Directors, whose terms begin April 1, 2026. As WiMEF celebrates its 10th anniversary, the organization continues to expand its impact as a national leader in manufacturing workforce development.The 2026 board is led by Chair Kate Leiby, Director Global Sustainability, Donaldson Company, Minneapolis, MN; Vice Chair Catherine Ross, Director, Community Engagement, AMT -The Association for Manufacturing Technology, McLean, VA; Secretary Heidi DeMello, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Blount Fine Foods, Fall River, MA; and Past Chair / Treasurer Laura Wilde, Vice President of Quality, Ultra Maritime, Braintree, MA.New board members commencing their three-year term are:• Jana Gessner, Senior Vice President – Global Environmental, Health and Safety, PepsiCo, Purchase, NY• Yirla Morehead, Senior Director, World Class Supply Chain, Molson Coors, Milwaukee, WI• Maura Smith, General Manager, Production Control, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Georgetown, KYThe new board member commencing her one-year term is:• Joanna Cooper, General Manager, Daimler Truck North America, Mount Holly, NC“I am thrilled to welcome this distinguished group of industry leaders to the Board of Directors,” said WIMEF Executive Director Gretchen Moore. “As we mark a decade of impact, we rely on our board leaders to provide guidance, insight, and strategic perspectives that strengthen the manufacturing workforce and advance our mission.”The 21-member board of directors supports the organization’s mission to build a skilled and resilient manufacturing workforce. WIMEF is the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM), the only national trade association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women in manufacturing.Members of the WiMEF board who are continuing or renewing their three-year term are:• Tara Ashcraft, Communications Leader, Trane Technologies, Davidson, NC• Veronica Braker, Executive Vice President of Operations, Southwire Company, Carrollton, GA• Kori Carlson, President, Brooklyn Tool, Minneapolis, MN• Daniele Caserta, Principal, CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP (CLA), Canton, OH• Jessica Chavez, Training Manager, TRUMPF, Inc., Farmington, CT• Dr. Maja Durant, VP-Human Resources, Americas, Greif, Delaware, OH• Dr. Susan Emmerich, Manufacturing Talent Program Implementation Manager, BASF Corporation, Florham Park, NJ• Stacey Heidbrink, Senior Technology Center Director, The Dow Chemical Company, Alberta, Canada• Lynn Kier, Senior Director, LSK Communications, Charlotte, NC• Michele Loo, Executive Director, Talent, Inclusion & Engagement, Linde Canada, Inc., Danbury, CT• Sabrina Richmond, Vice President Mission Assurance, Mercury Systems, Hudson, NH• Steve Speich, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Operations and Product Technology, Winnebago Industries, Inc., Eden Prairie, MN• Paula Timco, Senior Manager, Sherwin Williams, Cleveland, OHNow in its 10th year, WiMEF delivers year-round education programs that develop the durable skills and leadership competencies essential to modern manufacturing. Since 2017, more than 1,300 members of the manufacturing workforce have graduated from WiMEF leadership development programs, and more than 26,000 participants have joined in the monthly Virtual Learning Series.In addition, WiMEF hosts a bi-annual virtual career fair that connects top talent with leading manufacturing employers nationwide - further strengthening career pathways and supporting industry growth.Moore also thanks outgoing members of the WiMEF board for their outstanding service: Mary Ellen Grom, AFL, Duncan, SC; Joanna Perz, Ingersoll Rand, Davidson, NC; and Jane Thomas, Teijin Limited, Sausalito, CA.The Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation is the 501(c)(3) partner of the Women in Manufacturing Association, a 35,000-member national and global trade association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in manufacturing. WiMEF provides effective, affordable educational opportunities that advance careers and strengthen the manufacturing industry. WiMEF programs are designed for women and are open to anyone looking to build their skills, invest in their leadership potential, and strengthen the manufacturing sector. For more information, visit www.wimef.org and www.womeninmanufacturing.org # # #

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