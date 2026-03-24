Glynlea Country Club Welcomes Dream Finders Homes to Builder Team

Glynlea Country Club logo Dream Finders Homes groundbreaking at Glynlea Country Club Dream Finders Homes Interior at Glynlea Country Club

New Treasure Coast community offers golf-front homesites on Jim Furyk’s inaugural signature course

Glynlea continues to attract strong interest as buyers seek a lifestyle that blends exceptional home design with resort-style amenities.” — Austin Burr, GreenPointe Holding’s Regional President, South Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glynlea Country Club Welcomes Dream Finders Homes to Builder TeamNew Treasure Coast community offers golf-front homesites on Jim Furyk’s inaugural signature coursereenPointe Holdings announces the addition of Dream Finders Homes to Glynlea Country Club at Wylder , an emerging golf and country club community in Port St. Lucie centered around the first signature course by 17-time PGA Tour Champion Jim Furyk.Dream Finders Homes will offer an exclusive collection of Designer Series single-family homes on 50-foot homesites, many with sweeping golf course views. Buyers choose from four newly designed one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,942 to 3,076 square feet, with 3–5 bedrooms and 2–3 bathrooms. The homes are thoughtfully designed with open-concept living spaces, private lanais, and flexible options such as lofts and bonus rooms. Pricing is anticipated to begin in the low $500s.Dream Finders has officially broken ground on its model home, with first residences expected to be completed in Summer 2026.Nestled within the growing Wylder master-planned community, Glynlea spans more than 560 acres and is quickly emerging as a premier golf and lifestyle destination on the Treasure Coast.Homebuyers will have access to Glynlea Country Club membership with amenities including:• Furyk’s signature 18-hole course and Toptracer’s first Aquatic Driving Range• Wellness and Fitness center, spa and sauna, resort-style and lap pool, and golf shop• Tennis and pickleball courts• Informal indoor and al fresco dining with a view at Fairways Tavern“Glynlea continues to attract strong interest as buyers seek a lifestyle that blends exceptional home design with resort-style amenities,” said Austin Burr, GreenPointe Holding’s Regional President, South Florida. “The addition of Dream Finders Homes expands the opportunities available within the community and meets the growing demand for new construction homes along the Treasure Coast. Home buyers are attracted to the exceptional homes and enjoy the prestige of a Jim Furyk-designed golf experience — all just minutes from top schools, healthcare, and entertainment.”“Glynlea presents a unique opportunity to be part of a premier golf and lifestyle community on the Treasure Coast,” said Steven Dassa, Division President Southeast Florida Division, Dream Finder Homes. “Our reputation for delivering the highest standards in craftsmanship and design aligns seamlessly with the experience taking shape here, and we’re proud to introduce homes that reflect the quality of the community."The family of builders at Glynlea also include Lennar and Perry Homes. Glynlea has new single-family homes from the $400s to more than $1 million. Five model homes by Lennar and Perry Homes are open daily.About Glynlea Country ClubGlynlea Country Club has introduced a new era of sophisticated country club living on Florida’s Treasure Coast in Port St. Lucie. Tucked within the prestigious Wylder master-planned community by GreenPointe Holdings , Glynlea blends timeless tradition with modern elegance in a setting designed for connection, recreation, and relaxation.At the heart of the club is our championship 18-hole golf course, thoughtfully crafted by PGA TOUR icon Jim Furyk. Designed to engage golfers of all skill levels, the course offers an ideal balance of strategy and serenity. Members will also enjoy expert instruction from a seasoned teaching staff, a fully appointed golf shop, an aqua practice range, a short game complex, and an expansive putting green — all managed by the renowned Hampton Golf.About GreenPointe Holdings, LLCGreenPointe Holdings, LLC is a diversified holding company bringing together the disciplines required to create sustainable, high-value communities through thoughtful design and solid financial structuresFounded in 2008 by visionary leader Edward E. Burr, GreenPointe is led by a team of veterans of land and community development, homebuilding, lifestyle and amenities management, and infrastructure development. The leadership team has collectively guided master planning and development of more than 80 communities and over 100,000 residential units.Headquartered in Jacksonville with regional offices across Florida, GreenPointe’s current portfolio consists of 20 master-planned communities representing approximately 27,000 homesites, 2,200 multi-family units and 950,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, with over $1 billion invested to-date. More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com GreenPointe proudly supports the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and its mission to protect children through comprehensive, evidence-based personal safety education programs. Learn more at www.mbfpreventioneducation.org

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