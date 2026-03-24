Reuben Raucher & Blum’s Stephen Raucher Recognized for Leadership in Insurance Coverage and Litigation

Recognition highlights Raucher’s work representing policyholders in complex insurance disputes and his contributions to the legal community

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Stephen Raucher has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its Leaders of Influence: Insurance issue, which highlights professionals making a significant impact in the insurance industry across Los Angeles.“We are proud to see Steve recognized for his work in this field,” said Tim Reuben, President of Reuben Raucher & Blum. “He brings a rare combination of litigation skill and deep understanding of insurance coverage that allows him to guide clients through high stakes disputes with clarity and precision.”Raucher maintains a broad litigation practice with a focus on insurance coverage matters, real estate disputes, and general business litigation. He regularly represents policyholders in disputes involving commercial, property, and professional liability insurance, helping clients navigate complex claims and hold carriers accountable.His recent work includes securing a defense under a commercial general liability policy after an initial denial by establishing that an abuse of process claim triggered the potential for coverage. He also obtained a full refund of premiums on a cancelled multi million dollar life insurance policy after demonstrating improper notice, and helped secure summary judgment requiring an insurer to defend a catastrophic construction site injury matter, leading to resolution of the underlying claim.In addition to his client work, Raucher is a recognized voice in insurance law and co-authors the annual Insurance Law update for the California Lawyers Association and presents an annual CLE program for the Beverly Hills Bar Association focused on recent developments in coverage law. His involvement in the Beverly Hills Bar Association also includes a number of leadership roles, including president. He earned his J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law and his B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of California, Los Angeles. Raucher has been recognized as a Southern California Super Lawyer each year since 2009.REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney’s fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/

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