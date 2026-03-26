Women in Manufacturing Association Announces 2026 Board of Directors

The Women in Manufacturing Association announces its 2026 Board of Directors, representing leaders from across the manufacturing industry.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) is pleased to announce the election of 21 members to its 2026 Board of Directors, who begin their terms on April 1, 2026. WiM is the only national and global trade association specifically dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing sector.The board will be led by:• Chair Jane Thomas, President, Teijin Holdings USA, Inc., Sausalito, CA• Vice Chair Joanna Cooper, General Manager, Daimler Truck North America, Mount Holly, NC• Secretary Angela Sams, Manager, Seat and Soft Trim, Toyota Motor North America, Saline, MI• Treasurer Rosalyn Wallace, Vice-President, Strategy and Corporate Development, Magna International Inc., Toronto, ON• Past Chair Danielle Schneider, Applications Engineer, Pridgeon and Clay, Grand Rapids, MIFirst-term members of the 2026 WiM board are:• Mary Ellen Grom, Executive Director, Global Marketing and Communications, AFL, Duncan, SC• Brynn Holmes, Senior Director of Operations, Nutrition, Perrigo, Eau Claire, WI• Joanna Perz, Global Director, ESG and Supplier Sustainability, Ingersoll Rand, Davidson, NC“It’s a pleasure to welcome the newest members of the WiM Board of Directors on behalf of our entire organization,” said WiM President and Founder Allison Roberts Grealis. “Their collective experience and strong commitment to manufacturing will help guide our continued efforts to strengthen the industry, support workforce development, and expand opportunities across the manufacturing community.”Additional board members who are continuing their service include:• Myoshi Aubain, Vice President, Operations and Supply Chain, Solenis, LLC, Wilmington, DE• Heather Bishop, Global Director Operations and Strategic Manufacturing, John Deere Power Systems, Cedar Falls, IA• Lisa Caldwell, Manufacturing and Automotive Industry Leader, Marsh, Orlando, FL• Ester Codina, President, Alfa Laval, Richmond, VA• Victor Coronado, Vice President of Manufacturing, Ventura Foods, LCC, Los Angeles, CA• Natalie Cruz, Partner, M&A Transaction Services, Deloitte & Touche LLP, Los Angeles, CA• Cara Herzog, Chief Inclusion Officer, Southwire Company, LLC, Atlanta, GA• Molly Jacobs, Business Process Improvement Specialist II, Greenheck Group, Schofield, WI• Bonnie Jenkins, Senior Director Environmental, Health and Safety, GE Appliances, a Haier company, Louisville, KY• Tiffanie Lewis, Founder and Principal, LYT Consulting Group, Westland, MI• Cara Madzy, Sr. Director EHS, Security and Site Services, Geismar Sites, BASF, Geismar, LA• Andrea Sohns, Principal, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen), Milwaukee, WI• Kim Ziomek, West Bloomfield Township, MIGrealis also thanked outgoing members of the WiM board for their exceptional service to the industry: Jana Gessner, PepsiCo; and Yirla Morehead, Molson Coors.The Women in Manufacturing Association (WIM) is a global trade association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. WIM provides year-round support to a growing community of more than 35,000 individual members and over 550 corporate members across all 50 U.S. states and more than 70 countries. WIM encompasses manufacturers of all types and welcomes individuals from every job function from production to the C-suite. Membership is open to anyone working within or with the manufacturing sector who is committed to strengthening the industry and advancing its workforce. Learn more at www.womeninmanufacturing.org. # # #

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