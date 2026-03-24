SlashData to Reveal New Data on Measuring AI ROI in Live Webinar on March 31, 2026
A new global study of 11,500+ software developers reveals how developers use AI in 2026 & how organisations are measuring the return on investment of AI tools.
Webinar: New data on AI usage and measuring AI ROI - based on software developers
Date & time: March 31, 2026 - 9am PDT / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET
Format: Live briefing + Q&A, hosted on Riverside and livestreamed on YouTube
Presenter: Bleona Bicaj, Principal Research Consultant & Product Strategist, SlashData
Key Highlights of the Webinar
- ROI pressure is rising: Senior engineering leaders are increasingly expected to prove whether AI coding tools are worth the investment, yet ROI tracking remains inconsistent and often immature.
- “We measure ROI” does not mean the same thing everywhere: SlashData’s research explores not only whether organisations track AI ROI, but also what measurement actually looks like across different companies and levels of maturity.
- Independent data matters more than ever: The session is based on structured, survey-led research rather than vendor telemetry, public claims, or anecdotal reporting.
What SlashData Will Cover in the Live Session
1) AI usage in Q1 2026
How developers are interacting with AI technologies today, and what these usage patterns reveal about changing workflows, expectations, and needs.
2) AI ROI: from intent to measurement maturity
Whether senior engineering leaders believe AI coding tools justify their cost, whether organisations are truly tracking outcomes, and how structured those measurement processes are across different company sizes.
3) Introducing the AI Developer Tools Benchmark
A new survey-based benchmark built to help engineering leaders, product teams, and go-to-market teams compare AI developer tools across productivity, trust, quality, and value - using real feedback from real developers.
What Attendees Will Walk Away With
- Clearer signals on AI usage: How developer interaction with AI is changing, and what that means for developer-facing products and strategies.
- A more grounded view of AI ROI: Whether organisations are relying on instinct or measurement, and how ROI practices differ by company size and maturity.
- A practical lens on benchmarked AI developer tools: How independent data can help teams assess vendor claims, compare tools more consistently, and make better investment decisions.
- Strategic implications for 2026: What the latest usage and ROI patterns mean for product marketing, DevRel, engineering leadership, and AI-related go-to-market decisions.
“AI adoption is no longer the difficult question - the difficult question is whether organisations can prove value in a consistent, credible way,” said Andreas Konstantinou, Founder & CEO of SlashData. “This webinar is designed to help product teams, marketers, and engineering leaders move beyond assumptions and understand what developers are actually doing with AI, and how ROI is really being evaluated in the market.”
For full webinar details and registration, visit:
https://www.slashdata.co/resources/tech-market-webinars/ai-developer-tools-webinar
About SlashData
SlashData is an analyst firm with more than 20 years of experience in the software industry, working with the top Tech brands - including Microsoft, Intel, Google, Amazon, and Meta - and works with brands such as Cisco, Dell, DigitalOcean, Okta, Stripe, Square, and Sony. SlashData helps platform and engineering leaders make better product, marketing and strategy decisions through best-in-class research, benchmarks, and foresight into how developers, tools, and software are changing.
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SlashData
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