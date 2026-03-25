Rare A. Lange & Söhne Perpetual Calendar, Rolex Explorer & Omega Speedmaster Lead April 9 Sale

A. Lange & Söhne Ref. 310.025 Perpetual Calendar, platinum high-complication wristwatch. Estimate: CA$55,000–$70,000. Rolex Ref. 1016 Explorer, one-owner example with service records. Estimate: CA$15,000–$20,000. Omega Ref. 145.012-67 Speedmaster Professional “pre-moon” with Calibre 321. Estimate: CA$12,000–$15,000.

Miller & Miller to hold online-only Luxury Watches auction featuring 161 lots of vintage and modern horology, April 9 at 5pm EDT

From high complications to military tool watches and exceptional pocket watches, this is a sale that truly celebrates the full spectrum of horology.” — Tom Hare

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An exceptional Luxury Watches auction led by an A. Lange & Söhne perpetual calendar, a Rolex Explorer Ref. 1016, and a “pre-moon” Omega Speedmaster will headline Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s online-only sale on April 9; the 161-lot catalogue also features a Rolex GMT-Master Ref. 16750, Glashütte Original 1845 Klassik, and a rare Patek Philippe pocket watch made for Ryrie Bros.Miller & Miller Auctions’ April 9 Luxury Watches sale presents 161 lots of wristwatches and pocket watches in an online-only format, with no in-person attendance. The sale will be conducted as a live webcast, allowing bidders to watch and participate in real time via Miller & Miller’s online platform and LiveAuctioneers, beginning at 5:00pm Eastern. The auction spans vintage military timepieces, high-complication wristwatches, and an exceptional offering of gold pocket watches, providing depth for collectors at every level.“The centerpiece of the sale is the A. Lange & Sohne Ref. 310.025 (lot 99) in platinum,” said Tom Hare, Consignment Director for Watches. “It’s both a rare piece and a superior example of the engineering behind high complication timepieces. I am thrilled it’s part of the sale.” Hare added, “We are excited to offer the breadth of assortment in this April 9 sale. It’s a tribute to our consignors and ensures there is something for everyone—from Omega and Tudor to Breitling and Rolex. The range of pocket watches is especially remarkable, showcasing precision that has stood the test of time for over a century.”Leading the sale is lot 99, an A. Lange & Söhne Ref. 310.025 Langematik Perpetual Calendar in platinum (est. CA$55,000–$70,000). Introduced in 2001 as the brand’s first perpetual calendar, this reference represents a landmark in German watchmaking, combining an automatic movement with an outsize date and zero-reset mechanism. Powered by the Calibre L922.1 with a 21-carat gold micro-rotor and hand-engraved balance cock, the watch exemplifies the technical and finishing standards that define A. Lange & Söhne.A cornerstone of vintage Rolex collecting, lot 90, the Rolex Ref. 1016 Explorer (est. CA$15,000–$20,000), dates to approximately 1984–85 and represents one of the final iterations of this iconic model. Retaining its classic matte black 3-6-9 dial and accompanied by service records from 2011, 2015, and 2024, the one-owner example reflects careful stewardship and remains one of the purest expressions of the Rolex tool-watch philosophy.Among the most historically significant tool watches is lot 100, an Omega Ref. 145.012-67 SP Speedmaster Professional (est. CA$12,000–$15,000). Powered by the revered Calibre 321 movement, this late-1960s “pre-moon” example is among the final references worn by Apollo astronauts on the lunar surface. With its stepped dial and “Dot over 90” bezel, it stands as a cornerstone piece for collectors of Omega.Also featured is lot 103, a Rolex Ref. 16750 GMT-Master (est. CA$12,500–$15,000), combining stainless steel construction with an 18K yellow gold bezel and crown. This “Rolesor” configuration offers both durability and refinement, while the dual-time functionality underscores the model’s enduring appeal among global travelers.German horology is further represented by lot 78, a Glashütte Original 1845 Klassik Pointer Date (est. CA$10,000–$13,000). Encased in 18k gold and powered by the Calibre 49-02, the watch showcases hallmark Saxon features including a three-quarter plate, swan-neck regulator, and traditional Glashütte finishing—an elegant example of Glashütte Original craftsmanship.Mid-century luxury is exemplified by lot 101, a rare 18K gold Omega dress watch with integrated bracelet (est. CA$11,000–$13,000). Dating to circa 1966, the piece features a ribbed gold dial and matching mesh bracelet, reflecting the refined aesthetic and material excellence of Omega’s dress watches during this period.Pocket watch collectors will note lot 114, a Patek Philippe 18K gold pocket watch made for Ryrie Bros., Toronto (est. CA$8,000–$12,000). Double-signed and accompanied by a 14K gold chain, the watch represents a significant intersection of Swiss watchmaking and Canadian retail history, with Patek Philippe craftsmanship at its core.Rounding out the featured selection is lot 115, an 18K Swiss “half hunter” pocket watch with matching 18K chain (est. CA$8,000–$12,000). With its protective cover, enamel numerals, and substantial gold construction, the piece exemplifies 19th-century horological design and enduring mechanical precision.“The assortment ensures there is something for every collector,” Hare said. “From high complications to military tool watches and exceptional pocket watches, this is a sale that truly celebrates the full spectrum of horology.”The auction is online-only with a live webcast, with bidding available through LiveAuctioneers and Miller & Miller Auctions. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. To view the full catalogue and register to bid, visit: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-KE4UVR/luxury-watches Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches, art, antiques, and important collectibles. To consign a single piece, an estate, or a collection, call (519) 573-3710, email info@millerandmillerauctions.com, or visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com

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