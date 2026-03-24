Margie Barilla Foundation Presents Inspiring Frisco, Texas Gala Committed to Creating Safe, Emergency Homes for Children

Margie Barilla Foundation, a 501(c)(3), presents gala supporting displaced foster children, with complimentary attendance offered through advanced registration

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The day will culminate in the Margie Barilla Foundation ’s highly anticipated signature fundraising gala—an unforgettable, high-impact evening dedicated to changing the future for displaced foster children. This powerful event will shine a spotlight on the Margie Barilla Foundation’s mission—bringing vital awareness to the urgent needs of displaced foster children and championing a future where every child has access to stability, safety, and hope when they need it most.In an extraordinary show of appreciation for the incredible outpouring of community support, Tickets to this inspiring evening are fully comped and can be reserved at no cost by using the exclusive promo code at checkout. This event is for opening the doors for more people than ever to be part of this life-changing mission. Guests will not only experience an elegant and meaningful night, but will also play a direct role in bringing this urgent vision to life. Proceeds from sponsored tables and donations will go directly toward establishing the foundation’s first dedicated 24-hour facility.The Margie Barilla Foundation Gala is more than an event—it’s a movement. From the ribbon cutting to the final moments of the evening, the day will be filled with energy, purpose, and a shared commitment to creating real, lasting solutions for vulnerable children.Bringing together passionate leaders, businesses, and changemakers from across Frisco and North Texas, this gala promises to be a powerful celebration of community, compassion, and action. Every conversation, every connection, and every contribution moves us one step closer to opening doors for children in need.With momentum building and anticipation rising, March 26th is set to be a truly unforgettable day—one that will spark change, inspire hearts, and leave a lasting impact on countless lives.Register today to take advantage of this exclusive, limited-time offer—complimentary tickets are only available through the end of today, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable evening!PROMO Code: YOUMATTER2026RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1985161754246?aff=oddtdtcreator To learn more about our mission and how you can get involved, please visit our website and join us in making a difference for children in need: www.margiebarillafoundation.org

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