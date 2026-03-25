Found Immigration Launches as Immigration Law Firm in New Jersey Led by Attorney Linda Chan Attreed

Immigration Attorney Linda Chan Attreed

Found Immigration P.C., a new immigration law firm in New Jersey, announced its opening under the leadership of founder Linda Chan Attreed.

ENGLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Found Immigration Launches as Immigration Law Firm in New Jersey Led by Attorney Linda Chan AttreedFound Immigration P.C., a new immigration law firm in Englewood, New Jersey , officially announced its opening under the leadership of founder and principal attorney Linda Chan Attreed. The law firm is dedicated to delivering personalized, strategic legal services to individuals, families, and businesses navigating the U.S. immigration system.Found Immigration focuses on providing legal solutions that are tailored to the circumstances of each client. With more than a decade practicing immigration law, attorney Attreed brings experience and a depth of knowledge in both family-based and employment-based immigration matters. Attorney Attreed has a reputation for a strong commitment to clear and open communication and client success.“Starting Found Immigration gave me an opportunity to redefine what clients should expect from an immigration law firm,” said Attreed. “Our goal is to provide thoughtful, individualized guidance so every client feels supported and informed throughout their immigration journey.”The firm serves clients both locally and nationally, offering comprehensive services that include:- Family-Based Immigration: Assistance with marriage-based green cards, sponsoring close relatives for U.S. permanent residency, adjustment of status, consular processing, fiancé visas, and naturalization.- Employment-Based Immigration: Strategic support for work visa categories such as H-1B, O-1, L-1, EB-1, EB-2 NIW, and PERM labor certification.Immigration Strategy & Consultations – Customized legal planning to help clients understand their options and take the most effective path forward.The launch of Found Immigration comes during a time of increased demand for reliable and personalized immigration counsel. The practice distinguishes itself by prioritizing accessibility, transparency, and proactive legal strategy rather than one-size-fits-all solutions.By combining legal expertise with a client-centered philosophy, Found Immigration intends to become a leading immigration law firm for individuals and organizations seeking trusted guidance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.foundimmigration.com Media Contact:Found Immigration P.C.Email: hello@foundimmigration.comPhone: (551) 236-5880

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