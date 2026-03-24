IASP and 113 Suicide Prevention Launch Global Research Library for Suicide-Related Instruments

Free online platform gives researchers worldwide access to over 140 instruments and 1,600 individual items for assessing suicidality.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and 113 Suicide Prevention are announcing the launch of the Research Library for Suicide-Related Instruments and Items , a free, open-access platform designed to strengthen access to validated tools for suicide prevention research globally. The Library brings together more than 140 instruments and 1,600 individual items in a single, searchable resource — freely available to researchers around the world.Identifying and accessing appropriate, validated tools to assess suicidality is a significant challenge for suicide prevention researchers. While a wide range of instruments exists, locating the most suitable tool for a specific study, and finding the correct version and supporting detail, can be both time consuming and complex. The Research Library has been developed to address this gap, consolidating reliable, well-organised resources in one accessible location.The Library is the product of three years of systematic work by researchers at 113 Suicide Prevention, the Dutch national suicide prevention expertise centre and helpline. Their team compiled and organised instruments used to assess suicidality; covering suicidal thoughts, plans, attempts, and related constructs, resulting in a comprehensive database that IASP has partnered with 113 Suicide Prevention to make globally accessible. Following an extensive testing phase, the platform is now live and available to the international research community.“Through this Research Library, we seek to support researchers and improve the quality of suicide prevention research.”Laura Ruis, Researcher, 113 Suicide Prevention“The Research Library addresses a gap in the infrastructure of suicide prevention research. Having over 140 instruments systematically organised and freely available in one place will improve the rigour and consistency of studies conducted across the field, and strengthen the evidence base that prevention efforts depend on.”Wendy Orchard, CEO, International Association for Suicide PreventionKey FeaturesThe Research Library currently includes self-report questionnaires, informant questionnaires, and clinical interviews; both instruments specifically designed to assess suicidality and broader tools that incorporate at least one item on suicidality. Users can switch between an instrument viewer and an item viewer, and apply a range of filters to identify tools by target population (including children and adolescents), specific behaviour (such as suicide attempts), and defined timeframes (such as the past two weeks or lifetime). The platform is free and accessible globally.BackgroundThe International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) was founded in Austria in 1960 and today is the largest global organisation dedicated to suicide prevention. Working in official relations with the World Health Organisation (WHO), IASP embraces national organisations, institutes and individual members in over 80 countries worldwide.113 Suicide Prevention is the Dutch national expertise centre and helpline for suicide prevention, providing crisis support and conducting research to advance the field. The Library is the result of three years of dedicated research and will be reviewed and updated at least annually to reflect new developments.The Research Library is available now at [ https://www.iasp.info/113researchlibrary/] - ENDS -Notes to EditorsAbout IASP: The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) was founded in Austria in 1960 and today is the largest global organisation dedicated to suicide prevention. Working in official relations with the World Health Organisation (WHO), IASP embraces national organisations, institutes and individual members in over 80 countries worldwide.About 113 Suicide Prevention: 113 Suicide Prevention is the Dutch national suicide prevention expertise centre and helpline. It provides 24/7 crisis support and conducts research to improve suicide prevention practice in the Netherlands and internationally.About the Research Library: The Research Library for Suicide-Related Instruments and Items is a free, open-access platform featuring over 140 instruments and 1,600 individual items for assessing suicidality. It is freely available globally and will be updated at least annually.For questions or feedback about the Library’s content, contact the 113 research team at: [onderzoekopmaat@113.nl]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.