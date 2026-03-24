Radiance Biopharma Speaking at Miami Global Family Office Investment Summit

Presenting Next Generation Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radiance Biopharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company announced that Robert K. Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Radiance Biopharma Inc. and Exocellular Diagnostics inc., will present at the 10th Annual Global Family Office Investment Summit, Miami, Florida.Mr. Brooks will speak at the Trump International Beach Resort in Miami, Florida, on Monday, March 24, 2026. His presentation will highlight Radiance's lead asset, the world’s first‑in‑human c‑MET/EGFR bispecific nano‑ADC for solid tumors, as well as Exocellular Diagnostics’ advancements in membrane Hsp70 liquid biopsy technology - two platforms positioned to address major unmet needs in cancer detection and treatment.About Radiance BiopharmaRadiance Biopharma is a clinical‑stage biotechnology company advancing next‑generation Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and other targeted therapeutics addressing significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead program, RB‑601, is the world’s first bispecific nano‑ADC designed to simultaneously target the c‑MET and EGFR biomarkers, with broad potential across colorectal, lung, and other solid tumors. Abnormal c-MET activation and aberrant EGFR signaling are known drivers of tumor progression. These two validated, high value oncology targets are frequently co-expressed in non small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and several other solid tumors and targeting these presents significant opportunities due to persistent unmet need, resistance to existing modalities and rising demand for more effective, better tolerated targeted therapies.At approximately half the molecular size of conventional ADCs, RB-601’s bispecific nano engineered design is intended to deliver deeper tumor penetration, improve payload delivery efficiency, and reduce systemic toxicity. This differentiated profile is expected to expand the therapeutic window, support best in class potential and unlock broader applications across multiple solid tumor indications. RB‑601 is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial in China, with U.S. clinical development planned for 2026. Radiance leverages AI‑driven technologies to develop innovative approaches to improving the precision, potency, and safety profile of next‑generation cancer theranostics.Membrane Hsp70 Liquid Biopsy DiagnosticsExocellular Diagnostics’ membrane Hsp70 Liquid Biopsy (Hsp70‑exo) platform represents a novel, non‑invasive cancer diagnostic capable of identifying membrane‑bound Hsp70 carried on tumor‑derived extracellular vesicles in the blood. Because membrane Hsp70 is present on aggressive and therapy‑resistant tumor cells—but absent on healthy tissues—the Hsp70‑exo test has the potential to enable earlier cancer detection, real‑time monitoring of disease progression, and improved treatment‑response assessment through a simple blood draw. This technology is designed to be scalable and broadly deployable across oncology care.About the 10th Annual Global Family Office Investment SummitThe 10th Annual Global Family Office Investment Summit in Miami, Florida - held under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher Al Khalifa - convenes approximately 300 global family offices and investors. The event serves as a premier forum for strategic dialogue, capital deployment opportunities, and emerging‑technology showcases across high‑growth sectors.Radiance Biopharma and Exocellular Diagnostics are dedicated to advancing precision oncology through next‑generation therapeutics and diagnostic technologies. Combining proprietary Antibody Drug Conjugate platforms, AI‑enabled development, and innovative liquid biopsy approaches, they are building a diversified portfolio targeting high‑value unmet medical needs in cancer. The companies collaborate closely with clinicians, researchers, and strategic partners to accelerate the development of transformative solutions with strong commercial potential.

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