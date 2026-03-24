Mount Olive Robotics Team Marks 30 Years of Excellence with Major District Event

Celebrating 30 Years of Mt Olive Robotics!

FLANDERS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milestone Celebration to Welcome Over 35 Teams and Local Leaders March 28–29, 2026The Mount Olive Robotics Team (MORT 11) is proud to announce the upcoming FRC Mount Olive District Event, set to take place at Mount Olive High School from Saturday, March 28 through Sunday, March 29, 2026. This year’s event is particularly significant as it commemorates MORT’s 30th year of continuous competition in FIRST Robotics—a distinction achieved by only 25 teams globally—and the 15th anniversary of hosting this prestigious district competition.The event will bring together more than 35 high school robotics teams, along with their students, mentors, and coaches. Teams will compete for a chance to advance to the Regional Championship at Lehigh University, with top performers earning the opportunity to represent the region at the World Championships in Houston this April.FIRSTRobotics Competition: Grades 9-12 (ages 14-18)FIRST Robotics Competition combines the excitement of sport with the rigors of science and technology. Teams of students are challenged to design, build, and program industrial-size robots and compete for awards, while they also create a team identity, raise funds, hone teamwork skills, and advance respect and appreciation for STEM within the local community.Local and state officials have been invited to join the celebration and witness firsthand the innovation, collaboration, and technical expertise fostered by the FIRST Robotics program. During their visit, officials will be guided by a MORT student representative through the competition arena and the “pits,” providing an inside look at this year’s game, the structure and mission of US FIRST Robotics, and the dedicated students behind the team’s success.For more than 30 years, FIRST has combined the rigor of STEM learning with the fun and excitement of traditional sports and the inspiration that comes from community through programs that have a proven impact on learning, interest, and skill-building inside and outside of the classroom.“We are truly honored to celebrate these remarkable milestones with our community and leaders. Your support and encouragement are invaluable to our students, and we look forward to showcasing the positive impact these programs have on the next generation of leaders and innovators,” said Don Biery, MORT Coach.For more information about the event, please visit www.mountoliverobotics.org The Mount Olive Robotics Team extends its gratitude to all supporters of MORT and STEM education in the community and looks forward to celebrating this special occasion together.Contact:Mount Olive Robotics Team (MORT 11)Email: don.biery@motsd.orgWebsite: www.mountoliverobotics.org About FIRSTFIRSTis a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs for ages 4-18 (PreK-12) that can be facilitated in school or in structured after-school programs. Boosted by a global support system of volunteers, educators, and sponsors that include over 200 of the Fortune 500 companies, teams operate under a signature set of FIRST Core Values to conduct research, fundraise, design, build, and showcase their achievements during annual challenges. Learn more at firstinspires.org

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