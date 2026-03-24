Youth in foster care with disabilities may need tailored services that support the transition into adulthood

An interdisciplinary study examines how patterns of service use during the transition to adulthood vary for youth with disabilities.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the U.S., youth with disabilities make up 32% of the foster care population. Youth in foster care ages 16-21 who are transitioning into adulthood with disabilities face an increased risk of unemployment, low self-esteem, homelessness, and incarceration compared to those without disabilities. While some federal and state services are available to help youth in foster care transition successfully to adulthood, youth in foster care with disabilities have a complex array of needs that require additional services and support.

Previously, there was limited knowledge about how youth in foster care with disabilities used services as they transition to adulthood and move toward greater independence. A recent study by Melissa Villodas, whose research focuses on mental health among vulnerable populations, and disability researcher Gilbert Gimm examined how 9,000 transition-age youth in foster care with and without disabilities, used services across all 50 U.S. states.

Disability types include intellectual, sensory, physical, and emotional disabilities. When assessing the use of support services, Villodas and Gimm concluded:

Youth in foster care with disabilities received special education and mentoring services at higher rates than others across all age groups (16-17, 18-19, and 20-21).

Youth in foster care without disabilities used room and board financial assistance at higher rates than those with disabilities (in all age groups).

Although service use increased for all youth in foster care around age 19, there was a decline in service use at age 21, a time when transition-age youth with disabilities often require additional supports

Villodas’ and Gimm’s study is one of the first to examine service use among transition-age youth in foster care by disability status and type. Because some states offer extended foster care (i.e., programs that allow youth to remain or reenter the foster care system past age 18), evaluating data from all 50 states ensures the perspectives of young adults (18-21 years) formerly in foster care are included. Their interdisciplinary collaboration aims to encourage researchers, policymakers, and service providers to work together to better understand the challenges of transition-age youth with different types of disabilities.

At the intersection of disability and transitioning to adulthood: service receipt by disability type among youth in foster care was recently published in the February 2026 issue of Children and Youth Services Review.

##

MEDIA INQUIRIES: For reporters who wish to speak to Melissa Villodas or Gilbert Gimm about Youth in foster care with disabilities, please email media contact Michelle Thompson at mthomp7@gmu.edu.

About the researchers

Melissa Villodas is a researcher who believes context matters – this includes both the context of our environments and the context shaped by diverse experiences across sociodemographic factors. Her core research value centers the person-in-environment perspective to more innovatively and effectively improve mental health.

Gilbert Gimm is an expert in disability and aging, program evaluation, and health care financing. His research has included access to care for adults with disabilities, family dementia caregiving, and substance use among youth with disabilities.

About George Mason University

George Mason University is Virginia’s largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., Mason enrolls more than 40,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. Mason has grown rapidly over the past half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity, and commitment to accessibility. In 2023, the university launched Mason Now: Power the Possible, a one-billion-dollar comprehensive campaign to support student success, research, innovation, community, and stewardship. Learn more at gmu.edu.

About College of Public Health at George Mason University

The College of Public Health at George Mason University is the first College of Public Health in Virginia and a national leader in inclusive, interprofessional, public health research, education, and practice. The college is comprised of public health disciplines, health administration and policy, informatics, nursing, nutrition, and social work. The college offers a distinct array of degrees to support research and training of professionals dedicated to ensuring health and well-being for all. The college’s transdisciplinary research seeks to understand the many factors that influence the public’s health and well-being throughout the lifespan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.