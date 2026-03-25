GWEIKE Cloud Introduces MCore, a Desktop Laser Cutter for Both Metal and Non-Metal Materials

GWEIKE M CORE Desktop Laser Cutter for Metal and Non-Metal

New 400W fiber + 80W CO₂ desktop system helps small businesses, makers, and prototyping teams process both metal and non-metal materials.

MCore was designed for users who want to process both metal and non-metal materials in one compact desktop workflow.” — Allison GWEIKE Cloud

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New hybrid desktop system combines 400W fiber and 80W CO₂ laser processing in one platform for small businesses, makers, and prototyping workflows

GWEIKE Cloud today introduced MCore, a desktop laser cutter designed to process both metal and non-metal materials in one machine. Built around a 400W fiber laser and an 80W CO₂ laser, MCore is positioned for users who want to expand beyond traditional desktop CO₂-only workflows and bring more production capability in-house.

The launch reflects growing demand from small businesses, custom product studios, prototyping teams, and makers who need greater material flexibility without moving to a full industrial footprint. By combining metal and non-metal processing in a compact desktop format, MCore is designed to help users simplify equipment decisions, reduce outsourcing, and broaden the range of products they can make on a single platform.

According to GWEIKE Cloud, MCore supports a working area of 711 mm × 411 mm (27.99" × 16.18"), a maximum working speed of 1200 mm/s, and a 16MP panoramic camera for positioning and alignment. The system is designed for both cutting and engraving workflows and supports a wide range of files through the company’s Mlaser software environment.

“MCore was created for users who have outgrown the limitations of conventional desktop laser systems,” said GWEIKE. “Many small shops and independent makers want to work with more than just wood or acrylic. They also want the option to process metals, develop more premium products, and respond to custom orders faster. MCore is our answer to that need.”

GWEIKE Cloud says MCore is engineered to process materials across both categories, including metals such as stainless steel, carbon steel, brass, and aluminum, as well as non-metal materials such as wood, acrylic, leather, fabric, and MDF. The company also states that the system can cut up to 5 mm metal and up to 20 mm acrylic in a single pass, depending on material and application conditions.

For businesses focused on signage, custom décor, product personalization, and short-run fabrication, the ability to move metal and non-metal production into one workflow may offer both operational and margin benefits. Instead of managing separate machines or outsourcing selected materials, users can consolidate more work in-house and take on a wider range of projects from a single workstation.

In addition to its dual-source laser configuration, MCore includes features aimed at improving usability and production consistency. These include camera-assisted positioning, software-based nesting and cutting optimizations, autonomous obstacle avoidance, and options for rotary and conveyor-based processing. GWEIKE Cloud says the system is intended to support everything from flat-sheet work and signage to cylindrical and tube-related applications with optional accessories.

The company is also highlighting MCore’s desktop form factor as part of its value proposition. While many mixed-material workflows typically require multiple machines or larger industrial setups, MCore is being introduced as a more accessible solution for users who want to expand capability without adding significant floor-space demands.

GWEIKE Cloud has presented MCore as an upcoming product tied to a planned Kickstarter launch. The company is currently inviting interested users to follow product updates and early launch information through its official channels.

“With MCore, we are not just introducing another desktop laser,” added [Spokesperson Name]. “We are introducing a more flexible production tool for users who want to build higher-value products, test more ideas, and scale more confidently.”

More information about MCore is available on the [Product Page]. Information about campaign timing and launch updates will be shared through GWEIKE Cloud’s official channels.

About GWEIKE Cloud

GWEIKE Cloud develops desktop and small-format laser solutions for makers, small businesses, and professional users across engraving, cutting, and multi-process applications. Its product portfolio includes CO₂, fiber, UV, diode, and hybrid laser systems designed to support a wide range of creative and commercial workflows.

MCore Desktop Laser Cutter for Metal and Non-Metal

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