NEFTi Film Competition and Movies That Matter Festival Join Forces to Support Displaced Filmmakers in Europe and Africa

Movies that Matter, NEFTi Competition announcement l-r/ Margje de Koning. Paul Robinson. Photo by Wilke Geurds Movies that Matter, NEFTi Competition announcement l-r/ Lianne Llewellyn of IEFTF, Margje de Koning. Paul Robinson, Marco Orsini of IEFTF (International Emerging Film Talent Fund). Photo by Wilke Geurds Movies that Matter, NEFTi Competition announcement l-r/ Margje de Koning. Paul Robinson. Photo by Wilke Geurds (1)

The NEFTi International Short Film Competition and the Movies That Matter Festival have announced a new partnership to support displaced filmmakers.

There is an incredible breadth of underrepresented talent in the world and creating a platform for these voices within a space like Movies That Matter is exactly what the NEFTi Competition is about.” — Paul Robinson

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFTi Short Film Competition and Movies That Matter Festival Join Forces to Support Displaced Filmmakers in Europe and AfricaThe Hague, 24 March 2026 — The NEFTi International Short Film Competition and the Movies That Matter Festival have announced a new partnership to support displaced filmmakers living in the European diaspora and across the African continent. The collaboration launches the 2026 NEFTi Competition , aimed at identifying and supporting emerging filmmakers whose perspectives are shaped by global displacement.The partnership was announced on 23 March during the Movies That Matter program “Take on Displaced Filmmakers,” a full-day event examining how filmmakers with backgrounds shaped by migration and exile, bring their distinct perspectives into compelling cinema. The initiative was introduced by Paul Robinson, founder of the NEFTi Competitions, alongside Margje de Koning, Artistic Director of Movies That Matter.Established to empower filmmakers who have historically lacked faced barriers to global visibility, the NEFTi International Short Film Competition has a strong track record of championing underrepresented voices worldwide. Prior to this partnership, NEFTi competitions focused on filmmakers from the Global South—including Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the Caribbean—with editions held alongside major industry events such as the Berlinale/EFM and Durban FilmMart, as well as dedicated competitions in Nigeria and the United States.With Movies That Matter serving as a leading international platform for displaced filmmakers, human rights advocates, and both governmental and non-governmental organizations. The collaboration reflects a close alignment of values, rooted in a shared commitment to storytelling that advances dialogue, representation, and human rights.“Launching the NEFTi Competition during Movies That Matter feels like a natural fit,” said Margje de Koning. “Both organizations share a deep belief that cinema is most powerful when it reflects the full diversity of human experience. Displaced artists bring extraordinary perspectives to their work, yet too often lack access to the funding and platforms they need to flourish. This partnership is one way of changing that.”“We are excited to bring NEFTi to Movies That Matter—it’s all about opportunity and exposure,” said Paul Robinson. “There is an incredible breadth of underrepresented talent across the world and creating a platform for these voices within a space like Movies That Matter is exactly what the NEFTi Competition is about.”Displaced filmmakers based in Europe and Africa who have not yet directed a feature film are eligible to apply. Applicants will be selected by the NEFTi Competition team, with 10 filmmakers invited to pitch their short film concepts via Zoom to an international panel of judges.From these pitches, three finalists will be selected. Each will receive USD $3,000 to produce a six- to ten-minute short film, with a 30-day production timeline.The three completed films will be screened this fall, where one filmmaker will receive the NEFTi Grand Prize of USD $5,000. In addition, audiences will be invited to participate in an online vote for the Viewer’s Choice Award, with an additional USD $2,000 presented to the winning filmmaker.Through this collaboration, NEFTi and Movies That Matter reaffirm their commitment to supporting displaced artists and ensuring their stories reach global audiences—celebrating cinema as a powerful tool for expression, dialogue, and human rights advocacy.Applications will be open for the NEFTi–Movies That Matter Competition 2026 in May via www.nefticompetition.com . Additional information is available on Instagram: @nefticompetition.Press Contacts:NEFTi Competition: Gary Springer I gary@springerassociatespr.com | +1-914-659-4802Movies That Matter: Dutch Press Inquiries - Monique van den Berg I monique@zestify.nl |+31 6 1590 7354Movies That Matter: International Inquiries - Mirjam Wiekenkamp I mirjam@noisefilmpr.com | +31 6 2865 2249

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