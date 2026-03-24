BioAgilytix Celebrates Jessica Bridges Weaver for Scientific Leadership with 2026 TBJ Award

Her leadership in CMC analytics and GMP services strengthens global scientific strategy and supports regulatory-ready solutions for complex biologics.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioAgilytix , a global leader in bioanalytical services, is proud to celebrate its commitment to scientific excellence and leadership with Jessica Bridges Weaver, Scientific Officer, who has been named a 2026 Triangle Business Journal Women in Business Award Winner.With more than 20 years of experience across pharmaceutical manufacturing and analytical testing, Jessica has played a critical role in strengthening BioAgilytix’s scientific and regulatory leadership. In her role, she partners closely with global laboratory and business development teams to advise clients on phase-appropriate, regulatory-ready testing strategies for complex biologics. Her work extends to assay design and troubleshooting, ensuring methods align with both client objectives and evolving global regulatory expectations.Her impact has been especially evident in the strategic expansion of BioAgilytix’s CMC analytical testing services in the Research Triangle Park hub, as well as the global growth of GMP bioassay capabilities and the development of specialized infrastructure in Hamburg, Germany. Beyond operational leadership, Jessica is a recognized thought leader in CMC analytics and bioanalysis who produces and delivers webinars, conference presentations, and peer-reviewed publications that promote continuous learning and knowledge-sharing across the life sciences community.“Jessica exemplifies the scientific rigor, integrity, and collaborative leadership that define BioAgilytix,” said Davide Molho, Chief Executive Officer of BioAgilytix. “Her ability to translate complex science into meaningful impact for our clients and the industry makes her an outstanding leader and a deserving recipient of this recognition.”In addition to her professional achievements, Jessica is deeply committed to community service and mentorship. She actively supports STEM education initiatives, mentors high school students, and partners with organizations focused on pediatric care and child welfare. Her work reflects a lifelong commitment to stewardship, integrity, and expanding access to opportunities for future generations.“It is truly an honor to be recognized alongside so many inspiring women,” said Jessica Weaver. “This recognition reflects the incredible teams I am privileged to work with at BioAgilytix and our shared commitment to advancing science, strengthening communities, and improving patients’ lives. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to work that creates meaningful impact for our clients and the broader life sciences community.”Jessica’s recognition represents the strength of the BioAgilytix community, and a culture built on collaboration, integrity, and scientific excellence.About BioAgilytixBioAgilytix is the trusted partner for bioanalytical services throughout every phase of the drug development process. As a leading global bioanalytical laboratory, the company provides established and emerging pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations with pharmacokinetic (PK), immunogenicity, biomarker, and CMC analytical testing services in a GxP environment. BioAgilytix maintains state-of-the-art laboratories in Durham, North Carolina; Boston, Massachusetts; San Diego, California; Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia; and Hamburg, Germany. For more information, please visit http://www.bioagilytix.com

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