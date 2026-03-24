One in Three Missouri Homeowners Has Not Cleaned Gutters in Over a Year, Clean Pro Data Shows

Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning Primary Logo Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning Icon St. Louis Before & After Gutter Cleaning Kansas City Before and after gutter cleaning

Clean Pro analysis of thousands of estimates across St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield reveals delayed gutter maintenance ahead of severe weather season

One in three is not a St. Louis problem or a Kansas City problem — it is a Missouri problem. Homeowners clean their gutters when something goes wrong, not before.” — Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning, in business since 2001, has analyzed thousands of gutter service estimates across three Missouri metropolitan areas and found that one in three homeowners had not cleaned their gutters in more than a year at the time they requested a quote. The data, drawn from estimates in St. Louis Kansas City , and Springfield , shows that delayed maintenance is consistent across all three markets regardless of home size, roof height, or neighborhood — a pattern the company says becomes urgent as Missouri enters its spring severe weather season.Missouri ranks among the nation’s most active states for spring severe weather, with the Kansas City and Springfield corridors in the heart of the state’s primary tornado alley. The National Weather Service typically issues more severe thunderstorm warnings here between March and June than during any other season. Clogged gutters during heavy rainfall events force water behind fascia boards, into soffits, and along foundation walls — damage that compounds with each storm and often goes undetected until repair costs reach thousands of dollars.Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner of Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning, said the data reveals a gap between how often homeowners think about their gutters and how often gutters actually need attention.“One in three is not a St. Louis problem or a Kansas City problem — it is a Missouri problem,” said Byrd. “Homeowners clean their gutters when something goes wrong, not before. By the time they call us after a storm, the water damage behind the fascia has already started. A $311 cleaning prevents a $3,000 repair.”Clean Pro prices every job by measured linear footage of guttering — the single variable that determines cost. That measurement reveals how differently the three metros are built.In St. Louis, more than half of homes are two-story or higher — brick colonials, bungalows with dormers, and multi-level homes across Kirkwood, Chesterfield, Ladue, and Clayton. More stories means more roofline and more guttering to clean. The dominant tree canopy of Sweetgum and Pin Oak drops seeds and catkins that mix with the region’s Menfro silt loam soil during spring rains, creating dense blockages that accelerate overflow into basements and foundation walls.Kansas City shows a similar multi-story rate but with more split-level construction, where walkout lower levels add partial gutter runs without the full linear footage of a true two-story. Silver Maple samaras are the primary spring clogging agent across the KC metro, compounding on the area’s Sharpsburg silt loam — a soil that saturates quickly during the heavy downpours common along the I-70 corridor.Springfield stands apart — roughly three out of four homes are single-story, but properties sit on larger lots in Ozark foothill terrain. Post Oak and Silver Maple debris loads are heavier per linear foot than in either St. Louis or Kansas City, and Springfield’s Newtonia silt loam drains poorly on the sloped terrain, directing runoff toward foundations when gutters fail.Clean Pro serves all three Missouri metro areas through its national network of vetted, insured contractors. The company uses satellite-based measurement technology to calculate gutter linear footage from overhead imagery and delivers quotes within 15 minutes — no in-person inspection or ladder required. The national average for a professional gutter cleaning through Clean Pro is $311, with the final price for each home determined by the measured linear footage of its gutter system.Homeowners in St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield can request a free quote for their specific property at cleanproguttercleaning.com or call (877) 736-0586. Service is available Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.About Clean Pro Gutter CleaningIn business since 2001, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning operates as the nation’s largest gutter service booking agency, connecting homeowners with vetted, insured professionals across more than 840 cities in 200 metropolitan areas spanning 43 states. Founded by Jonathan D. Byrd I, the company pioneered satellite-based gutter measurement technology in 2012, becoming the first gutter service to eliminate in-person estimates. Clean Pro has coordinated more than 100,000 gutter cleanings and maintains a 4.9-star average rating. Services include professional gutter cleaning, downspout flushing, and installation of the proprietary Clean Pro Guard micro-mesh system built from Type 304 surgical-grade stainless steel. All contractors carry a minimum $1 million liability insurance and every service includes a 30-day no-clog guarantee.For more information, visit https://cleanproguttercleaning.com/locations/mo or call (877) 736-0586.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.