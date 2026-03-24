Blake Michaud Returns to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties

Blake Michaud, Headshot

Legendary Dutchess County real estate leader rejoins the brokerage after a brief tenure with Serhant

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) New England, New York and Hudson Valley Properties announced that longtime Dutchess County real estate leader Blake Michaud has rejoined the brokerage.Michaud, who had a brief stint with Serhant, brings more than four decades of experience and is widely recognized as one of the most accomplished real estate professionals in the Hudson Valley. Over the course of his career, he has represented buyers and sellers in more than 3,800 real estate transactions, consistently ranking among the region’s top-performing agents.Michaud built much of his career with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties, where he was repeatedly recognized as the No. 1 agent for the brokerage in Dutchess County. According to data published by the Mid-Hudson Multiple Listing Service (MLS), Michaud has also been recognized throughout his career as the top real estate agent in Dutchess County based on total sales volume and remains the county’s all-time leader in home sales.“Blake’s return is incredibly meaningful for our organization and for the clients we serve across the Hudson Valley,” said Brenda Maher, President of BHHS New England, New York and Hudson Valley Properties. “His reputation for integrity, market expertise and client advocacy has made him a trusted advisor to generations of buyers and sellers throughout Dutchess County. We’re thrilled to welcome him back to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices family.”Throughout his career, Michaud has developed deep expertise across all aspects of residential real estate, including first-time homebuyers, move-up buyers, relocations, new construction, land sales and complex transactions such as short sales. Known for his hands-on approach, Michaud prioritizes understanding each client’s goals and providing clear market insights to help them make informed real estate decisions.“I’m excited to rejoin Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and continue the work I’ve built over decades in the Hudson Valley,” said Michaud. “I’m grateful for the relationships I’ve developed over the years and look forward to continuing to serve this growing community.”# # #About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/New York Properties/Hudson Valley PropertiesBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/New York Properties/Hudson Valley Properties is a leading real estate brokerage firm with more than 2,200 REALTORSin Connecticut, Rhode Island, Manhattan, Westchester, NY and Hudson Valley, NY. Selectively chosen by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and HomeServices of America; global reach, financial strength and fresh brand make the brokerage the premiere real estate firm in the Northeast. Whether it’s residential, commercial, corporate relocation, equestrian or waterfront living, our company and REALTORSare local market experts committed to providing exceptional service to our clients. For more information, visit www.bhhsNEproperties.com www.bhhsNYproperties.com and www.bhhshudsonvalley.com

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