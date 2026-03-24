Bloom for Women Receives National Ed Stout Memorial Award for Outstanding Victim Advocacy

Honored by Congressional Crime Survivors and Justice Caucus

This award reflects not only the strength and resilience of the women we serve, but also the dedication of our staff, volunteers, and community partners who make this work possible.” — Carol Andersen, CEO, Bloom for Women

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bloom for Women , an organization dedicated to providing sanctuary and a continuum of care to heal, empower and employ survivors of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation, has been named the recipient of the 2026 Ed Stout Memorial Award for Outstanding Victim Advocacy, a prestigious national honor presented by the bipartisan Congressional Crime Survivors and Justice Caucus Bloom was nominated by Pennsylvania State Representative Ryan Mackenzie in recognition of the organization’s leadership, innovation, and impact in serving survivors across the Lehigh Valley.The award will be presented during a ceremony on April 21 from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM in the Members Room at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. The recognition comes from the co-chairs of the caucus, Congressman Jim Costa (CA) and Congressman Juan Ciscomani (AZ).Founded in 2005, the Congressional Crime Survivors and Justice Caucus works to advance bipartisan legislation, raise awareness, and strengthen support systems for victims and survivors of crime. Each year, the caucus presents a select number of national awards to individuals and organizations demonstrating exceptional leadership in victim advocacy.The Ed Stout Memorial Award for Outstanding Victim Advocacy honors a professional, volunteer, or organization whose work directly benefits victims and survivors of crime. The award recognizes innovation in victim services, including program development, public policy, community awareness, and collaboration across systems of care.“Bloom for Women is deeply honored to receive this national recognition,” said Bloom’s CEO Carol Andersen. “Every day, we walk alongside survivors on their journey toward healing and independence. This award reflects not only the strength and resilience of the women we serve, but also the dedication of our staff, volunteers, and community partners who make this work possible.”Through its comprehensive continuum of care, Bloom provides safe housing, trauma-informed services, workforce development, and community outreach to survivors of exploitation. The organization also leads prevention education, advocacy efforts, and direct outreach initiatives to reach vulnerable individuals throughout the community.“This recognition affirms the importance of ensuring survivors have access to safe housing, compassionate care, and meaningful opportunities to rebuild their lives,” Andersen added. “We are grateful to Representative Mackenzie and the Congressional Caucus for shining a national spotlight on this critical work.”Bloom will join other national honorees at the April 21 ceremony in Washington, D.C., as part of ongoing efforts to elevate the voices and needs of crime victims and survivors across the country.About BloomBloom for Women, Inc. is a faith-based nonprofit providing sanctuary and a continuum of care to heal, empower, and employ survivors of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. Based in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, Bloom offers emergency response, residential programs, outreach services, and prevention education. Survivors also gain job training and employment through Bloom’s workforce development initiatives, including the PA 211 Fellowship Program and social enterprises such as Bloom Creative Studio and My Sister’s Closet. Bloom is a sister community of the nationally recognized Thistle Farms program in Nashville. Learn more at www.bloomforwomen.org

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