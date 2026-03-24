Vantico Investments and Octave Holdings & Investments Launch OVA Fund with $52M in Retail and Medical Assets

The OVA Fund's inaugural acquisitions include The HUB at Nexton in Summerville, South Carolina, and Towne Square in Roanoke, Virginia, representing a combined $52 million investment in medical and retail real estate.

Vantico Investments and Octave Holdings & Investments launch the OVA Fund, acquiring $52M in retail and medical assets in Virginia and South Carolina.

The acquisition of The HUB represents an important milestone as it marks our first dedicated medical office building and the future home of the first Triangle Family Dentistry location in SC.” — Dr. Hesham Baky

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantico Investments and Octave Holdings & Investments announced the launch of the OVA Fund, a strategic partnership targeting necessity-driven retail and healthcare real estate in high-growth markets. The Fund’s inaugural acquisitions — a medical office development in Summerville, South Carolina, and a grocery-anchored retail center in Roanoke, Virginia — represent a combined investment of $52 million and establish the foundation of a diversified, income-producing portfolio.The HUB at Nexton — Summerville, South CarolinaThe HUB at Nexton, located at 1237 Nexton Parkway in Summerville, South Carolina, is a premier Class A medical office condominium within the award-winning Nexton master-planned community — one of the fastest-growing areas in the Southeast. The nearly 12,000-square-foot development integrates medical office, professional office, retail, and restaurant use within a highly visible, walkable environment serving a rapidly expanding residential base.Nearly 55% of the building has already been pre-leased, including space designated for the first South Carolina location of Triangle Family Dentistry, with the remaining space available for healthcare and professional tenants. The development is designed to support growing demand for high-quality healthcare services throughout the Nexton and greater Summerville market.The buyer was represented by Laura Saleh of MC&G Commercial and MetCap Commercial and Gregg Marks of MC&G Commercial. Bridge Commercial represented the seller, with Daniel Pellegrino serving as the listing broker and continuing to oversee leasing efforts at the property.“The acquisition of The HUB represents an important milestone for our team, as it marks our first dedicated medical office building and the future home of the first Triangle Family Dentistry location in South Carolina,” said Dr. Hesham Baky, Co-Founder of Vantico Investments. “This investment aligns perfectly with our broader OVA strategy of acquiring needs-based medtail real estate in strong, growing communities. Assets like The HUB provide essential services that remain resilient across economic cycles while creating long-term value for our investors and the communities we serve. We are excited to bring Triangle Family Dentistry to the market and look forward to expanding our medical and medtail footprint throughout the region.”“The HUB is a standout opportunity in one of the fastest-growing corridors in South Carolina,” said Laura Saleh of MC&G Commercial and MetCap Commercial. “Nexton continues to attract strong residential growth and high-quality tenants, making it an ideal location for healthcare providers seeking visibility, accessibility, and long-term stability.”Towne Square — Roanoke, VirginiaTowne Square, a 299,134-square-foot grocery-anchored power center located at 1445 Towne Square Boulevard NW in Roanoke, Virginia, is currently 92% leased and features a diverse mix of national retailers, including Academy Sports, Marshalls, Ross, HomeSense, US Foods Chef’Store, Petco, and Five Below. The center also benefits from a powerful surrounding retail ecosystem, with nearby anchors such as Kroger, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale, Aldi, and Lowe’s helping drive consistent consumer traffic to the corridor.With more than 5.3 million visits recorded each year, Towne Square ranks as the most visited retail destination within a 30-mile radius. Recent leasing activity — including commitments from Academy Sports, HomeSense, and US Foods Chef’Store — further strengthens the property’s role as a key retail hub within the Roanoke market.“The acquisition of Towne Square Center in Virginia marks the inaugural transaction for OVA and begins our strategy of acquiring high-quality grocery-anchored and shadow-anchored retail centers,” said Zia Rahmen, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Octave Holdings & Investments. “These acquisitions establish the foundation of the OVA portfolio and reinforce our strategy of building a diversified portfolio of resilient, income-producing properties.”These acquisitions represent the first steps in building the OVA Fund portfolio, which is focused on acquiring necessity-driven retail and healthcare real estate in markets experiencing sustained population and economic growth. The strategy prioritizes assets that generate durable cash flow while providing opportunities for long-term value creation.About the OVA FundThe OVA Fund is a strategic partnership between Octave Holdings & Investments and Vantico Investments delivering stable, scalable, and recession-resilient returns. OVA targets essential necessity-based retail centers along with medical office properties that meet everyday community needs and drive defensive, long-term performance. By leveraging Octave’s real estate investment expertise with Vantico’s healthcare and private equity experience, OVA offers investors a unique opportunity for sustained growth and consistent value creation.About Vantico InvestmentsVantico Investments is a privately held investment firm focused on commercial real estate, healthcare platforms, and private equity opportunities across the United States. The firm invests in sectors with strong long-term fundamentals, targeting essential real estate assets such as healthcare-anchored retail, dental-anchored centers, and high-demand mixed-use properties in growth markets.Vantico’s operator-led investment approach combines disciplined underwriting, deep operational insight, and long-term alignment with partners and investors. By focusing on durable cash flows, strategic partnerships, and resilient markets, the firm seeks to build portfolios that generate lasting value across economic cycles.About Octave Holdings & InvestmentsOctave Holdings & Investments is a privately held real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and operating commercial real estate assets across the United States. The firm specializes in grocery-anchored and shadow-anchored retail centers, with a strategy centered on capital preservation, predictable income generation, and long-term value creation for investors. Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC owns, operates, and manages a portfolio of over 50 commercial real estate assets in fifteen states valued at approximately $1 billion.

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