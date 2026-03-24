Vein and Vascular Institute Named Nation’s First National Blood Clot Alliance Community DVT Excellence Center

Vein & Vascular facility photo

Expanding access to timely, evidence-based blood clot care in community settings

Being recognized as the inaugural Community DVT Excellence Center by NBCA is a tremendous honor for our team.” — Dr. Elias Fakhoury, D.O., FACS, RPVI, Medical Director

VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is proud to announce the designation of Vein and Vascular Institute as the nation’s first NBCA Community Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Excellence Center, recognizing their commitment to delivering structured, evidence-based care for patients with DVT in a community settings.

The announcement comes during Blood Clot Awareness Month, an annual initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the risks, signs, and prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE).

With this recognition, Vein and Vascular Institute becomes the inaugural center designated through NBCA’s Community DVT Excellence Program, a national initiative developed to recognize outpatient practices that provide timely, coordinated care for patients with suspected or confirmed DVT.

The designation reflects the practice’s commitment to ensuring patients receive rapid evaluation, evidence-based treatment, and appropriate follow-up care to reduce the risk of complications such as post-thrombotic syndrome.

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a form of venous thromboembolism (VTE), occurs when a blood clot forms in a deep vein—most commonly in the legs—and can lead to serious complications, including pulmonary embolism (PE). Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are critical to preventing life-threatening outcomes and complications.

“Being recognized as the inaugural Community DVT Excellence Center by NBCA is a tremendous honor for our team,” said Dr. Elias Fakhoury, D.O., FACS, RPVI medical director of Vein and Vascular Institute. “Our goal has always been to ensure patients receive timely diagnosis, effective treatment, and clear guidance when facing a blood clot diagnosis. This designation reflects our commitment to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered vascular care while helping raise awareness about the risks and signs of DVT.”

The Community DVT Excellence Program was created to complement NBCA’s VTE Centers of Excellence™ program, which partners with hospitals across the country to advance excellence in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of blood clots. Together, these programs help strengthen a national network of providers committed to improving care for patients affected by VTE.

“Patients with DVT often first present in community-based settings, making it critical that these practices have the clinical expertise and infrastructure to deliver timely, evidence-based care,” said Erin VanDyke, PA-C, Vice President of the NBCA Centers of Excellence Program. “Vein and Vascular Institute has demonstrated a strong commitment to structured DVT care and patient education. We are proud to recognize their team as the inaugural Community DVT Excellence Center and to welcome them into NBCA’s growing national network of centers dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with blood clots.”

Centers designated through the Community DVT Excellence Program undergo a rigorous evaluation process and must demonstrate the clinical expertise, infrastructure, and programmatic structure necessary to deliver high-quality DVT care. Designated centers also commit to advancing blood clot awareness and education within their communities.

To learn more about these programs visit stoptheclot.org.

About the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA)

Established in 2003, the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is the nation’s leading nonprofit patient advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of blood clots. NBCA works in collaboration with patients, caregivers, healthcare providers, and public health partners nationwide.

Through education, advocacy, and clinical excellence initiatives—including national awareness campaigns, provider resources, and patient-centered tools—NBCA empowers individuals to recognize risk factors, understand symptoms, and seek timely care.

Guided by the belief that no one should die from a preventable blood clot, NBCA remains committed to reducing the burden of blood clots nationwide.

About Vein and Vascular Institute

Vein & Vascular Institute is a specialized vascular practice dedicated exclusively to the diagnosis and treatment of venous disease. Our focused approach enables a high level of clinical expertise, particularly in the evaluation and management of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and complex venous disorders.

We provide evidence-based care using advanced vascular imaging and established clinical protocols to ensure accurate diagnosis, safe intervention, and optimal outcomes. Every patient is treated with professionalism, compassion, and respect, with comfort and safety as central priorities.

Clinical Excellence

• IAC-Accredited Vein Center (among a select few in the region)

• Recognized Center of Excellence

• National Training Facility for Physicians and Ultrasonographers

• IAC-Accredited Vascular Testing Center

• Board-Certified Vascular Surgeons with DVT expertise

• 5,000 sq. ft. outpatient facility with onsite procedure suites, eliminating additional hospital and anesthesia fees

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