Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,894 in the last 365 days.

Finding for Recovery of $9,712.60 Issued Against Former Fiscal Officer for the Village of Windham over Fees and Penalties from Late Payments

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $9,712.60 was issued Tuesday against the former fiscal officer for the Village of Windham in Portage County over penalties and fees that resulted from late payments.

The finding against Katrina Washington was included in an audit of the village’s finances from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2024.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors determined that Washington, while serving as fiscal officer between January and June of 2024, was responsible for various penalties, interest and late fees.

Auditors noted, “…the failure to make timely payments and incur these late fees and penalties constitutes gross negligence.”

Washington and her insurance company are jointly and severally liable for the finding.

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Finding for Recovery of $9,712.60 Issued Against Former Fiscal Officer for the Village of Windham over Fees and Penalties from Late Payments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.