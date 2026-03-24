Finding for Recovery of $9,712.60 Issued Against Former Fiscal Officer for the Village of Windham over Fees and Penalties from Late Payments

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $9,712.60 was issued Tuesday against the former fiscal officer for the Village of Windham in Portage County over penalties and fees that resulted from late payments.

The finding against Katrina Washington was included in an audit of the village’s finances from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2024.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors determined that Washington, while serving as fiscal officer between January and June of 2024, was responsible for various penalties, interest and late fees.

Auditors noted, “…the failure to make timely payments and incur these late fees and penalties constitutes gross negligence.”

Washington and her insurance company are jointly and severally liable for the finding.

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov