Stability Biologics, LLC Achieves ISO 13485:2016 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality and Patient Safety

Stability Biologics, LLC has successfully achieved ISO 13485:2016 certification for its Quality Management System.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stability Biologics, LLC, an innovative regenerative medicine company providing advanced biologics products for patient care & wellbeing, has successfully achieved ISO 13485:2016 certification for its Quality Management System. This internationally recognized standard demonstrates the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality, regulatory compliance, and patient safety across its operations.The certification, awarded by National Quality Assurance (NQA), confirms that Stability Biologics’ quality management system meets their rigorous requirements for the design, manufacture, and distribution of sterile human tissue products and medical devices. This certification further complements Stability’s existing U.S. FDA Registration, State Licensures, and AATB accreditation for regulatory and quality commitment to patients.“Achieving ISO 13485 certification is a significant milestone for Stability Biologics,” said Terry Hill, COO of Stability Biologics. “This accomplishment reflects our team’s continued dedication to quality, excellence and our ongoing mission to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative products to healthcare providers and patients.”ISO 13485:2016 is widely regarded as the global benchmark for quality management systems in the medical device and biologics industries.By aligning with ISO 13485 standards, Stability Biologics strengthens its ability to:• Ensure consistent product quality and safety• Meet global regulatory requirements• Enhance risk management and traceability• Support scalable growth and international market expansionThe certification applies to Stability Biologics’ facility located at 1077 Central Parkway South, Suite 500, San Antonio, Texas, and covers its manufacturing of sterile tissue products and medical devices.“This certification positions Stability Biologics as a leader among its peers being committed to excellence in the life sciences and medical device sectors,” added Brian Martin, CEO of Stability Biologics. “It provides our partners and customers with confidence in our processes and the integrity of our products.”Stability Biologics, LLC is a manufacturer of sterile tissue products and medical devices dedicated to advancing healthcare through high-quality biologic solutions. The company focuses on innovation, safety, and regulatory compliance to meet the evolving needs of clinicians and patients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.