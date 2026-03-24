EB5 Visa for whole family Global Immigration Partners EB5 Green Card, EB5 Regional Center Global Immigration Partners PLLC Clarifies EB-5 Investment Requirements: Understanding the $800,000 vs. $1,050,000 Investment Levels and TEA Qualification Rules

New insights explain how investors can obtain permanent residency for spouses and children through a single EB-5 investment.

Many investors are surprised to learn that EB-5 is a family-based solution as much as it is an investment pathway” — Alexander Jovy

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Global Immigration Partners Highlights How the EB-5 Program Enables Entire Families to Secure U.S. Green Cards

New insights explain how investors can obtain permanent residency for spouses and children through a single EB-5 investment.

Global Immigration Partners, a leading immigration advisory firm, is raising awareness of one of the most compelling benefits of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program: the ability for investors to secure U.S. green cards not only for themselves, but for their immediate family members as well.

Through the EB-5 program, eligible investors can include their spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21 in a single application, allowing the entire family to obtain lawful permanent residency in the United States.

“Many investors are surprised to learn that EB-5 is a family-based solution as much as it is an investment pathway,” said Alexander Jovy, Co-Managing Partner at Global Immigration Partners. “With one qualifying investment, families can access long-term security, education opportunities, and the freedom to live and work anywhere in the U.S.”

Under current EB-5 requirements, investors must make a qualifying investment—typically $800,000 in a targeted employment area or $1,050,000 in other projects—and create at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers. Once approved, both the investor and their eligible family members receive conditional green cards, which can later be converted into permanent residency.

This pathway offers significant advantages for families, particularly those focused on their children’s future. With U.S. green cards, children can attend American schools, apply to universities as domestic students, and benefit from broader career opportunities without visa restrictions.

The firm also emphasizes the importance of early planning, especially for families with children approaching the age of 21, as eligibility rules can impact whether dependents can be included in the application.

Global Immigration Partners provides end-to-end support for EB-5 applicants, including investment guidance, source-of-funds documentation, and immigration petition management.

For more information, visit:

https://globalimmigration.com/can-eb-5-give-my-whole-family-u-s-green-cards/

To speak with an EB-5 advisor, visit:

https://globalimmigration.com/eb5-visa-lawyer/

About Global Immigration Partners

Global Immigration Partners is an international immigration advisory firm specializing in investment migration solutions, including the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. The firm supports clients worldwide in securing residency and citizenship through strategic immigration pathways.

Media Contact:

Global Immigration Partners

Email: info@globalimmigration.com

Website: https://globalimmigration.com/

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