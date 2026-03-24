Sci-Fi Author Dr. David Brin to Receive the Arthur C. Clarke Award at the International Space Development Conference

David Brin

The ISDC will be held in McLean, VA, June 4-7, 2026

MERRIT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Famed science fiction author Dr. David Brin will be a keynote speaker at the National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference (ISDC), which runs from June 4-7 in McLean, Virginia. The general public is invited to attend and more information can be found at the event website, isdc.nss.org. Brin will also receive the coveted Arthur C. Clarke Memorial Award for his pivotal writing in sci-fi and futurism. Initiated in 2025, the Clarke award seeks to recognize individuals who, like Arthur C. Clarke, have used creative, scientifically grounded storytelling or media to foster curiosity and enthusiasm about space exploration and contributing to public understanding and support for space development, and Brin is an exemplar of this.Brin holds a bachelor’s degree in astrophysics from Caltech and an MS in optics and PhD in physics from UC San Diego. He is also Caltech Distinguished Alumnus. His vast body of work in fiction has won him the Hugo Award, Locus Award, the John W. Campbell Memorial Award, and Nebula Award for science fiction. Brin’s novel “The Postman” as adapted into the 1997 motion picture of the same name starring Kevin Costner.Brin is an author, scientist, keynote speaker, and technical consultant. He is a fellow of the Institute of Ethics and Emerging Technologies and was a co-founder of the Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination at UC San Diego. Brin also served for 15 years on the advisory board of NASA’s Innovative and Advanced Concepts group (NIAC) and provides visionary consulting for corporations and governmental agencies.Brin’s work in fiction spans full-length novels, short stories, graphic novels, and both video and board games. He has also written numerous nonfiction works on extraterrestrial civilizations, privacy and freedom in technological society, and papers in professional journals. Brin has also written articles for general outlets like “Popular Science,” “Room,” Salon.com, and “Analog” magazine. He appears frequently on television, including "The Universe" and the History Channel's "Life After People." He also was a regular cast member on "The ArciTECHS."In forward-looking fiction, his 1989 ecological thriller “Earth” foreshadowed global warming, cyberwarfare, and near-future trends such as the World Wide Web. His 2012 novel “Existence” explored bioengineering, artificial and natural intelligence, and how to maintain an open-creative civilization.About the ISDCThe ISDC is the annual keynote event of the National Space Society (NSS), bringing together leading executives, managers, engineers, scientists, educators, students, and laypeople from a wide variety of backgrounds to join in working toward the common goal of developing a spacefaring civilization. Subject areas for ISDC 2026 include the exploration, development, and settlement of the Moon, Mars, and cislunar space; deep space exploration; innovative spaceflight technology; the commercialization of space and space infrastructure; life support systems; collaboration in space; living in space; space solar power; the problem of space debris and mediation solutions; planetary defense; space law; and both national and international space policy, among others.About the NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens’ voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.