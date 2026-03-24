Mash Networks Releases Playbook for Converting Distillery Visits Into Online Revenue

Cara King of King's Family Distillery

Working with Mash and using smart tactics in our tasting room has given us a way to stay connected to customers well beyond their visit,” — Cara King of King’s Family Distillery

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mash Networks, an adult beverage e-commerce and analytics platform, has released a new direct-to-consumer playbook designed to help distilleries turn in-person experiences into repeat online sales and long-term customer relationships.“Too many distilleries are still treating a tasting, tour, or gift shop purchase as the finish line,” said Bruce Fougere, CEO of Mash Networks. “The brands that win are the ones that make it easy for customers to reorder, reconnect, and stay engaged after they leave a physical location or event.”The new guide, The Mash Playbook, Volume 1: From In-Person to Online, outlines effective ways distilleries can connect tours, tastings, cocktail experiences, festivals, gift shop visits, and private events to future online purchases. Among the tactics covered are QR codes on menus and packaging, post-visit follow-up emails, first-purchase incentives, reorder prompts, referral offers, and staff training that links hospitality to online conversion.For distilleries, the opportunity is significant, especially heading into the peak summer months. According to the 2025 Direct-to-Consumer Spirits Shipping Report, 77 percent of regular craft spirits drinkers who tried a craft spirit while traveling said they wished they could buy it back home.“Working with Mash and using smart tactics in our tasting room has given us a way to stay connected to customers well beyond their visit,” said Cara King of Tennessee-based King’s Family Distillery . “That has helped us turn seasonal traffic into loyal customers from around the country.”The release comes at a difficult time for the craft spirits industry. The American Craft Spirits Association reports that the number of U.S. craft distilleries fell 25 percent in the twelve months ending August 2025. Mash says one overlooked reason many brands struggle is that too many customer relationships end the moment a guest leaves the distillery.Mash Networks says the playbook is intended as a practical resource for distilleries that want to turn moments of interest into lasting customer relationships instead of one-time transactions.The playbook is available free from Mash Networks.###Sources: American Craft Spirits Association; 2025 Direct-to-Consumer Spirits Shipping ReportAbout Mash NetworksMash Networks is an e-commerce and insights platform built for the adult beverage industry. We help ambitious distilleries and passion-oriented beverage brands across the U.S. power compliant online sales while owning their customer experience and data—moving beyond basic e-commerce to drive sustained, data-driven growth.

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