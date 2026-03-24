Nationally Recognized Speakers to Present in Canton on the Science of Marriage - a Key Institution to a Healthy Society

Dr. Juli Slattery and Dr. Brad Wilcox slated to headline a speaking series at Malone University’s Johnson Center.

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malone University announced today that Dr. Juli Slattery and Dr. Brad Wilcox will headline a slate of events to be held at Malone’s Johnson Center for Worship and the Fine Arts on April 16-17, 2026.The community is invited to attend these free events, which are made possible by The Christ Foundation, The Lookout, and other sponsors. Pre-registration is required. The events include:- “Why Young Adults Struggle At Love and How We Can Help” – Dr. Wilcox will speak during Malone's weekly community worship service. (Thurs., April 16 at 10 am in the Johnson Center Worship Center)- “The Family Factor: How Strong Families Strengthen Communities” – Dr. Wilcox will share his ground-breaking research on how strong marriages and families make a difference in the social fabric of a community, acting as a stabilizing force and improving quality of life. (Thurs., April 16 at noon in the Johnson Center Dining Room)- “Marriage as a Cornerstone for The Good Life” – Dr. Slattery will interview Dr. Wilcox on her national podcast, Java with Juli. (Thurs., April 16 at 7 pm in the Johnson Center Dining Room)- “Strategy Session with Pastors/Church Leaders” – Pastors and church staff are invited to help shape strategies to advance marriage and family strengthening activities in northeast Ohio. This event will feature perspectives from Communio, a national marriage-strengthening movement, and Ohio’s Center for Christian Virtue. (Fri., April 17 at 7:30 am in the Johnson Center Dining Room)Each event will feature Dr. Wilcox’s insights, extensive research, and overwhelming data that points to the science that marriage is the key institution of a vibrant and healthy society.Attendees at the Thursday evening event will be participating in a live podcast recording. A few audience members may have an opportunity to ask questions directed to Dr. Wilcox.About Dr. Juli SlatteryDr. Slattery is an author, clinical psychologist, and the founder of the ministry, Authentic Intimacy. She is the host of her national podcast, Java With Juli, where she discusses marriage and intimacy through the lens of Christian faith.About Dr. Brad WilcoxDr. Wilcox is distinguished professor of sociology at the University of Virginia, and focuses his research on marriage and family issues. In his book, Get Married, Dr. Wilcox explains how marriage is the institution most likely to deliver prosperity and happiness to ordinary Americans.About Malone UniversityMalone University offers the only Bible-based higher education in Northeast Ohio. It is a private Christian, liberal arts institution located in Canton, Ohio, founded in 1892. It serves over 1,000 students, offering 90+ majors and minors in areas like nursing, education, and business, alongside graduate programs in counseling and social work. Malone is ranked among the most affordable private universities in Ohio.To register for these free events, visit https://shorturl.at/6JQiC . All four events will take place at the Johnson Center for Worship and The Fine Arts, 2600 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709. Free parking and accessible entries are available on site.

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