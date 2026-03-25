Grease4Profit Recovers Valuable Biofuel Feedstock, Generates Revenue for Environmental-Service Providers

BioJoe Renwick, right, at the Green Energy Biofuel booth during the 2026 Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show in Indianapolis, Indiana, in February. BioJoe Renwick presented at the Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show in Indianapolis, Indiana, in February.

GEB’s Grease4Profit campaign helps turn low-margin trap and emergency pump-and-dump operations into higher-margin, lower-waste money-making ventures.

We can help you make an additional $10,000 to $20,000 a month, but you’ve got to be willing to do something different than just throwing it in a hole.” — BioJoe Renwick, co-owner, Green Energy Biofuel

WINNSBORO, SC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Energy Biofuel LLC has a message for environmental companies that provide services for restaurants, food manufacturers and other producers of fats, oils and grease (FOG): Turn your high-overhead, low-margin grease-trap cleaning and high-waste emergency pump-and-dump operations into greater revenue-generating businesses with minimal effort and little to no investment.

The vertically integrated grease collection, processing and organics-recycling company based in South Carolina and serving much of the eastern half of the U.S. is ready to assist environmental-services companies in achieving this through its Grease4Profit campaign.

“The reality is, many of these companies are already doing the work and paying for waste disposal, including their grease,” says BioJoe Renwick, Green Energy Biofuel’s co-founder and head honcho. “We can provide an alternative option to just throwing everything away.”

Renwick recently was asked to teach at the 2026 Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport event in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he gave a presentation on the company’s Grease4Profit enterprise.

“You don’t need to invest millions of dollars to make money in the grease game,” Renwick says. “We can help you make an additional $10,000 to $20,000 a month, but you’ve got to be willing to do something different than just throwing it in a hole.”

Environmental companies that provide emergency-response services to clients can locate a mobile or stationary holding tank on their site to store recovered oil and grease instead of hauling it to a solidification spot and landfilling the material. These so-called “waste streams” may have a high oil content and very little actual “waste.” Moreover, the reduction in disposal fees for the service provider and the sale of dewatered oil and grease collected can add up to thousands of dollars per job.

For companies interested in exploring this revenue-generating opportunity, Green Energy Biofuel is willing to assist them with logistics and setting up tanks, as needed.

“And then they can just call me when they have a full tank of grease,” Renwick says. “It really just takes the bare minimum effort. You’d be surprised. Everybody pumps and dumps. It’s so commonplace in the industry. When I tell people about this, some of them act like I’m crazy. They say, ‘Oh, you can’t make a living doing that. How long have you been doing this?’ When I tell them 18 years, they’re blown away.”

If companies aren’t willing to make an attempt at disposing of the water and keeping the grease, however, then Renwick says they shouldn’t expect to get paid. “No one makes money on water,” he says.

Many firms already have a process in place to capture this material and separate the water out, Renwick says, but many still choose to throw it away. “Just call me next time,” he says. “It’s so simple and there’s no heavy investment and no permitting. Anyone can park a tanker with wheels on their property and put material inside it—with no permit, almost nationwide. Of course, check with your local authorities first.”

Renwick says even if environmental-service companies aren’t interested in working with Green Energy Biofuel in the win-win Grease4Profit endeavor, it would behoove them to at least start with reconnaissance on all of their accounts to measure what they have.

After investing more than $1 million of private capital in the business last year alone, and after years of expanding and improving its operations, Green Energy Biofuel is on a mission to find every pound of waste it can to max out its oversized grease-processing capabilities.

“I want to get the word out that we are hungry for people’s waste,” Renwick says. “We can do way more than we’re doing, and we need more. Green Energy Biofuel has never been more ready for action than right now in this given moment. If you have access to greasy wastes, we are just a phone call away.”

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