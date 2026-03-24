The National Space Society Celebrates Another Successful March Storm Congressional Event

March Storm Works to Advance America’s Spacefaring Future

March Storm continues to prove that citizen advocacy works ... Our members are helping to shape the policies that will define the next century of American leadership.” — Grant Henriksen, Chair of the NSS Policy Committee

MERRIT ISLAND, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Space Society (NSS) is proud to announce the successful completion of March Storm 2026, a citizen‑advocacy event that brings space supporters from across the country to Capitol Hill. The NSS participates in March Storm as a member of the Alliance for Space Development, a non-partisan confederation of non-profits dedicated to influencing space policy in favor of space development and settlement through citizen advocacy. This year’s effort once again demonstrated the power of citizens engaging directly with lawmakers to advance America’s leadership in space.Throughout the event, volunteers participated in dozens of meetings with congressional offices to champion policies that strengthen the U.S. commercial space sector, accelerate economic development beyond Earth, and ensure long‑term American leadership in space. Citizens shared their expertise and personal stories while advocating for such a forward‑looking national space strategy.Grant Henriksen, Chair of the NSS Policy Committee praised this year’s event. “March Storm continues to prove that citizen advocacy works. When everyday Americans speak directly to Congress about the importance of space development, it changes the conversation. Our members are helping to shape the policies that will define the next century of American leadership.”This year’s advocacy centered on several objectives that outline a strategic vision for accelerating U.S. space development and ensuring long‑term competitiveness. Advocates highlighted the following priorities:• Declare Commercial Space Development a National PolicyWith an expected $50–80 billion in new capital entering the commercial space sector following major IPOs, Congress has a unique opportunity to signal that space is a critical engine of long‑term economic growth.• Modernize Regulatory, Tax, and Financial Incentives for SpaceThe commercial space industry is excluded from many incentives available to other high‑tech sectors. Advocates called for updating federal and state incentives to support space startups and infrastructure and for a whole‑of‑government approach to economic space development.• Support a Commercially Led Lunar BaseAnother objective emphasized that America’s return to the Moon must be commercial from day one, avoiding the pitfalls of government‑designed infrastructure that is difficult to transition to private use. Advocates encouraged Congress to endorse a commercial lunar base model with NASA as an anchor tenant, not the operator.• Fund the U.S. Space Force Operational Energy OfficeSpace‑based energy systems like nuclear power, solar power satellites, and other technologies are critical to national security and economic leadership. Advocates urged Congress to provide $100 million annually to the Space Force’s currently unfunded Operational Energy Office.Events like March Storm demonstrate the essential role of citizen advocates in shaping national space policy. NSS members help ensure that Congress hears from the people who believe strongly in a vibrant, sustainable, and economically powerful space future. These efforts build bipartisan support for long‑term space development, educate policymakers on emerging commercial capabilities, strengthen America’s competitive posture in the face of global challenges, and inspire the next generation of space leaders.About the NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens’ voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.

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