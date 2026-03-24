MY DRAP Redefines Affordable Luxury on Inside Business Today with Hosts Bill and Giuliana Rancic

My DRAP on Inside Business Today hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic Shalom, Chava and Pearl Gniwisch of My DRAP featured on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Shalom & Pearl Gniwisch Share How Seamless Innovation & Sustainability Transform Hospitality - March 27/10:30 PM CST/Bloomberg Television(Sponsored Programming)

MY DRAP proves that sustainability and luxury can coexist beautifully. Their innovation is redefining what tabletop presentation looks like across industries.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MY DRAP, the luxury seamless cotton tabletop brand redefining elevated guest experiences, will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment, CEO Shalom Gniwisch and COO Pearl Gniwisch discuss how MY DRAP is transforming hospitality, retail, and home entertaining with sustainable, single-use cotton napkins, coasters, placemats, tray mats, and hand towels. The feature story will air nationally on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming on March 27, 2026 at 11:30 PM EST / 10:30pm CST / 8:30 PM PST.Crafted in Barcelona with sustainability at the core, MY DRAP products combine elegance, convenience, and eco-conscious design. Made from high-quality cotton and finished with the brand’s patented seamless technology, MY DRAP collections are featured at the world’s finest luxury hotels, restaurants, bars, events, luxury retailers, car dealerships, private aviation fleets, and private residences—bringing a new standard of refined, branded tabletop presentation to every setting.The company’s roots trace back to 1917, when Texia Seamless was founded in Spain as a leading textile manufacturer. Faced with the rise of low-cost overseas production, Texia innovated to survive—developing patented seamless border technology that eliminated manual finishing processes. Built on that foundation of resilience and reinvention, MY DRAP was launched in 2008, with MY DRAP North America established in 2015.Inspired by the concept of sustainable single-use cotton, newlywed entrepreneur Shalom Gniwisch partnered with Texia to bring the innovation to North America. Joined by COO Pearl Gniwisch one year later, the duo disrupted the hospitality industry—replacing low-quality polyester napkins and disposable paper alternatives with biodegradable, beautifully branded cotton solutions that elevate the guest experience while remaining accessible.During the Inside Business Today interview, Shalom and Pearl share how MY DRAP delivers affordable luxury and branding at scale. Their branded stock program allows businesses—from boutique cafés to luxury airlines—to seamlessly integrate high-end presentation with custom identity, creating memorable touchpoints that reinforce brand perception.The segment also highlights MY DRAP’s unique market position. With no true direct competitors offering the same patented seamless cotton technology at its price point, MY DRAP has carved out a category of its own—bridging sustainability and sophistication in a way that resonates from the high-end home hostess to the most exclusive hospitality environments.“MY DRAP proves that sustainability and luxury can coexist beautifully,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their innovation is redefining what tabletop presentation looks like across industries.”“We’re excited to feature MY DRAP on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Their story is one of heritage, hustle, and innovation—showing how a century-old textile legacy evolved into a modern luxury brand disrupting the hospitality space.”Shalom, Founder and CEO of MY DRAP North America, leads with vision and heart—motivating his team to continuously innovate and grow. COO Pearl Gniwisch, known for her operational excellence and empowering leadership style, ensures the company delivers with precision and passion. With a startup mentality and a family-driven culture, MY DRAP continues to expand its presence across North America and beyond.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) on March 27, 2026 at 11:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM PST to discover how MY DRAP is redefining sustainable luxury—one seamless napkin at a time.To learn more or explore the collection, visit http://www.mydrap.com About MY DRAPMY DRAP is a luxury tabletop brand offering seamless cotton napkins, coasters, placemats, tray mats, and hand towels crafted in Barcelona with sustainability at the core. Built on Texia Seamless’ patented technology and over a century of textile innovation, MY DRAP delivers biodegradable, single-use cotton solutions that combine elegance, convenience, and eco-conscious design. Trusted by leading hospitality brands, luxury retailers, and discerning hosts worldwide, MY DRAP continues to elevate guest experiences across industries. Learn more at https://www.mydrap.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at http://www.insidebusinesstoday.com

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