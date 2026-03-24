Maxiforce to Exhibit at Mid-America Trucking Show 2026 in Louisville, KY

Maxiforce is a reputable aftermarket diesel engine parts manufacturer and distributor

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxiforce, a global manufacturer and distributor of diesel engine parts, will exhibit at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) 2026, taking place March 26–28, 2026, in Louisville, Kentucky. Attendees can visit Booth #37934 to learn more about the company’s diesel engine solutions and product offerings.

The Mid-America Trucking Show is one of North America’s largest annual trucking industry events, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, and industry professionals for exhibits, educational sessions, and networking opportunities.

At Booth #37934, Maxiforce will showcase a comprehensive range of replacement parts designed for diesel engines across multiple industries, including transportation, agriculture, and construction. The company’s product line supports major engine brands such as John Deere®, Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Perkins®, Kubota®, Yanmar®, Mitsubishi®, Komatsu®, Shibaura®, International Harvester®/Navistar®, and Thermo King®.

Maxiforce representatives will be available to discuss product specifications, applications, and solutions tailored to customer needs. Visitors can learn more about components including overhaul kits, cylinder kits, pistons, liners, gaskets, and bearings.

The event provides an opportunity for industry professionals to connect with suppliers and explore developments in equipment, parts, and services within the trucking sector.

For more information about the Mid-America Trucking Show, visit: https://truckingshow.com

About Maxiforce

Maxiforce is a global supplier of diesel engine parts, offering a wide range of components for engines used in on-highway, off-highway, agricultural, and industrial applications. The company focuses on providing quality replacement parts designed to support engine performance and longevity.

To learn more about Maxiforce and its diesel engine parts, visit: https://maxiforce.com/



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