YELLS Launches 'Invest Today. Change Tomorrow.' Campaign, Rallying Community Support for Youth Leadership in Atlanta

YELLS Event YELLS Event

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YELLS ( Youth Empowerment through Learning, Leading, and Serving ) officially launched its “ Invest Today. Change Tomorrow. campaign with a powerful community event, bringing together local leaders, elected officials, partners, supporters, and the youth and families at the heart of its mission to celebrate the organization’s impact and vision for the future.The event welcomed attendees for an evening of youth-led tours, storytelling, and community connection, offering a firsthand look at how YELLS is equipping young people with the tools, confidence, and opportunities to lead in their communities. The campaign reflects a renewed focus on long-term sustainability and expanding access to programs that foster leadership, service, and personal growth.YELLS has long been rooted in the belief that relationships are the foundation of meaningful change, and the launch event served as a testament to the collective effort behind its mission.“Our work has always been about investing in people and in their potential, their voice, and their ability to lead,” said Laura Keefe, Executive Director of YELLS. “This campaign is a call to action for our community to come alongside our youth and help create opportunities that will shape not only their futures, but the future of our communities.”Throughout the evening, attendees heard directly from YELLS youth participants and alumni, whose stories highlighted the organization’s impact in building confidence, leadership skills, and a sense of purpose. The event also emphasized the importance of continued community investment to ensure these programs remain accessible and impactful for the next generation. As longtime grant funding declines, YELLS hopes to engage individual and corporate supporters to invest in our youth and our mission of uplifting our shared community together.“‘Invest Today. Change Tomorrow.’ is more than a campaign, it’s a reflection of what we see every day,” Keefe added. “When young people are given the opportunity to lead, they don’t just change their own trajectory, they uplift everyone around them.”The campaign invites individuals, businesses, and community partners to support YELLS through donations, partnerships, and advocacy, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to empowering youth to become servant leaders who drive meaningful change.Building on the momentum of the campaign launch, YELLS and the Franklin Gateway community have even more to celebrate. The City of Marietta recently announced a partnership with AMB Sports and Entertainment for a new National Women’s Soccer League franchise to be headquartered on Franklin Gateway. As part of the agreement, new land has been acquired and designated for community benefit—an outcome shaped in part by the voices of local youth.Over the past several months, YELLS youth have actively advocated for their neighborhood by attending City meetings, providing public comment, collecting community feedback, and even planning and moderating their own Town Hall to connect neighbors directly with elected officials, including Council Members Goldstein and Richardson.“We are incredibly proud of our young changemakers for showing up, sharing their vision, and advocating for their community,” said Keefe. “This milestone reflects what is possible when young people are equipped with the skills, confidence, and platform to lead.”This announcement stands as a powerful example of youth-led impact in action and reinforces YELLS’ mission to empower the next generation to shape a stronger, more connected community. The organization looks forward to continuing its partnership with the City of Marietta and community stakeholders to help bring these plans to life for the Franklin Gateway neighborhood.As YELLS looks ahead, the organization remains focused on expanding its reach and deepening its impact across the Atlanta community, ensuring that every young person has the opportunity to learn, lead, and serve.XXXAbout YELLSYELLS (Youth Empowerment through Learning, Leading, and Serving) is a nonprofit organization based in the Atlanta area dedicated to empowering youth through leadership development, service opportunities, and community engagement. YELLS offers daily after-school and summer programs for youth and teens that close learning gaps, build leadership, and increase community belonging while providing free childcare and resources for working parents to ensure families thrive. Through its programs, YELLS equips young people with the skills, confidence, and support they need to become leaders in their communities.

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