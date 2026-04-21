American IRA Hosts Haley Gant for Webinar on Getting Started with Self-Directed IRAs and Private Lending

Learn how to start investing with a self-directed IRA and use private lending strategies—even with smaller accounts.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA announced that it will host an upcoming educational webinar featuring Haley Gant, mortgage loan officer, real estate investor, and former Certified IRA Services Professional. The webinar will focus on introducing self-directed IRAs and private lending strategies, with an emphasis on helping investors get started, including those with smaller account balances.According to American IRA, the session will provide an overview of how self-directed retirement accounts can be used for alternative investments, along with practical considerations for compliance and risk management. Gant will draw on her experience working with investors to outline common mistakes, key rules, and considerations for building an investment approach aligned with long-term financial goals.The webinar will also examine how Roth IRAs may be used in private lending strategies, including general concepts related to tax-free growth and income potential. In addition, Gant will share insights from her experience in real estate investing and lending to provide context for how these strategies are applied in practice.The presentation is intended for both new and experienced investors seeking a clearer understanding of self-directed investing and private lending within retirement accounts.What You’ll Learn:1. Starting Small AccountsLearn how to begin investing with a self-directed IRA—even with limited funds—and take your first steps with confidence.2. Protecting Your IRAUnderstand key rules, avoid common mistakes, and stay compliant while maximizing investment opportunities.3. Roth IRA LendingExplore real-world insights on using a Roth IRA for private lending and applying these strategies with confidence.Event: April 22nd, at12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/422-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to “we” and “us” refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

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